The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended St. Louis Blues’ forward Ivan Barbashev for one game. Barbashev would hit Boston Bruins’ forward Marcus Johansson in the head in the first period of Game 5 between the two clubs. Interestingly enough, there would be no penalty called on this play despite a referee standing within 15 feet of the hit.

St. Louis’ Ivan Barbashev has been suspended for one game for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Marcus Johansson. https://t.co/CVEqVANQ7a — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 7, 2019

This is Barbashev’s first career suspension and it comes with the Bruins just one game away from claiming their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Blues hold a 3-2 series lead heading back to St. Louis and will look to close things out against the Bruins on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Barbashev has scored three goals and six points in 24 games with the Blues so far this postseason. He’d also set career-highs in games-played (80), goals (14), assists (12) and points (26) during the regular season.

This is the second suspension coming against the Blues this series as Oskar Sundqvist was previously suspended one game for checking Bruins’ defender Matt Grzelcyk’s head into the end-glass in Game 2, a play that has kept Grzelcyk out of action with a concussion since.

Below is the video released by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety detailing the hit and the suspension. Following the video will be a full transcript of the video for those who are unable to watch the video but are still interested in the explanation.

Transcript of Barbashev Suspension Video