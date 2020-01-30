This is the second piece in a two-part series looking back on the Chicago Blackhawks’ best draft picks in the last two decades. The first column highlighted 10 players that were drafted from 2002 to 2009, with three different general managers calling the shots. But Stan Bowman took over in July of 2009, right after that year’s draft. This seems a fitting starting place for the modern day draft era of the Blackhawks. Since no one of real consequence was drafted in 2010, we’ll begin with 2011 and move forward from there.

Blackhawks’ 2011 Draft Picks

A few weeks following the 2009 draft, Dale Tallon was demoted from general manager after he failed to properly issue qualifying offers to certain restricted free agents. The miscue cost the team millions in incremental contract expenses. Stan Bowman was therefore promoted to replace Tallon. His first draft choices of consequence began in 2011.

Brandon Saad: (2nd Round, #43 Overall)

Saad spent the majority of his first season after the draft with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. He did play in two regular season games and two postseason games for the Blackhawks at the tail end of the 2011-12 campaign. After spending the first part of the 2012-13 season with the Rockford IceHogs due to the lockout, he joined the NHL ranks for good when the shortened-season commenced that January.

From there, Saad was the fortunate recipient of a lot of success with his team. The Blackhawks won two Stanley Cups and came one goal short of making a third Cup Final. Saad established himself as part of the top-six forwards, most notably with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa on the first line. As a 20-goal and 50-point scorer in his first two full seasons, he felt he was due a hefty raise as a free agent.

Brandon Saad enjoyed being a part of the Chicago Blackhawks at their peak. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately, Bowman couldn’t make the math work, and Saad was unceremoniously traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. His production carried over for two seasons with his new team as well. So much so that Bowman pursued him back again for the 2017-18 season.

Saad regressed a bit in his first season back with Chicago, but has since re-established himself as a strong and consistent two-way player. He’s by far the best forward the Blackhawks have drafted since Toews and Kane.

Andrew Shaw: (5th Round, #139 Overall)

Shaw surprised a lot of people with the immediacy of his success, playing half the season with the Blackhawks during the year directly following his draft. That type of transition is rare in the modern-day NHL and is typically reserved for first-round picks.

In his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, Shaw won two Stanley Cups, played in 322 regular season games and another 67 postseason contests. In those games he tallied 135 and 37 points respectively. Like Saad, Shaw was a salary cap casualty and was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in June of 2016. Also like Saad, he did well with his second team and was recruited back to the Blackhawks for a second stint, this time for the 2019-20 season.

In a look that personified Andrew Shaw to many Chicago Blackhawks’ fans, he did this interview after winning the Stanley Cup in 2013. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports) (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Shaw is an energy guy. He plays bigger than his measurables. He brings an edge to the rink that the Blackhawks have been lacking. Unfortunately, that style of play comes with it’s drawbacks. Shaw has dealt with concussion issues his entire career, and is currently out of the Blackhawks’ lineup while he heals from his latest brain injury.

Blackhawks’ 2012 Draft Picks

Teuvo Teravainen (1st Round, #18 Overall)

This Finnish forward was a top prospect highly touted for his offensive skill and play-making abilities. Because of his smaller stature, many drew comparisons between him and Patrick Kane.

The 20-year-old split his time between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks during the 2014-15 season, and then joined them for their playoff run. He contributed four goals and six assists as an integral depth player to help the Blackhawks win another Stanley Cup.

Teuvo Teravainen celebrates a goal with Duncan Keith during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Teravainen continued his positive progression the following season, and was therefore the sweetener packaged in the deal with the Carolina Hurricanes to take on Brian Bickell’s hefty $4 million contract. The winger has thrived with the Hurricanes, becoming one of their top producers over the last four seasons. Many see him as the one-that-got-away for the Blackhawks. He’s also the last player on this list of draft picks to win the Stanley Cup.

Vincent Hinostroza (6th Round, #169 Overall)

Commonly known as Vinnie, this forward hails from Bartlett, IL. He played for the Chicago Mission youth hockey club along with future Blackhawks’ teammates Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz, whom we discuss below.

It was a dream come true when Hinostroza was drafted by his hometown Blackhawks, but he struggled to find his niche in Chicago. For three seasons, from 2015-2018, Hinostroza split time between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks and never really established himself as a regular NHL player.

Vinnie Hinostroza struggled to find his fit with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In July 2018, Hinostroza was traded to the Arizona Coyotes along with Marian Hossa’s contract to get money off the books. Like Teravainen, Hinostroza was a sweetener of sorts. But he gained a fresh start with his new club, and has been a solid contributor for the Hurricanes.

Blackhawks’ 2013 Draft Pick: Ryan Hartman (1st Round, #30 Overall)

Hartman grew up in Dundee, IL, and was also thrilled to be drafted by the Blackhawks and join his childhood friend and Mission teammate, Hinostroza. Hartman fared better than Hinostroza in that he was given more of a chance with the Blackhawks after two seasons with the IceHogs. His best numbers were in the 2016-17 season, where he tallied 19 goals and 31 points in 76 games.

But he fell out of favor and was traded to the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline in Feb. 2018. He only lasted one season with the Predators, who in turn traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline in Feb. 2019. The Flyers only kept him around for the rest of the season, before sending him to the Dallas Stars in June 2019. But the Stars never extended Hartman a qualifying offer, and instead he signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild. In his first season with the Wild, it remains to be seen if he can establish himself.

Ryan Hartman currently plays for the Minnesota Wild after bouncing around the league. (Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports)

As a first round draft pick, Hartman’s subsequent career can only be described as disappointing. He’s mentioned here because of his Chicago roots and being a fan and player favorite for his hard-nosed style of play. Perhaps Hartman will still turn things around with the Wild.

Blackhawks’ 2014 Draft Pick: Nick Schmaltz (1st Round, #20 Overall)

Hopes were high that Schmaltz would be a high-production, top-six forward for the Blackhawks. He made his debut in the 2016-17 season, and earned a respectable 28 points in 61 games. The following season he established himself with 21 goals and 52 points. He also entrenched himself as a favorite of Kane, with whom he enjoyed some chemistry on the ice. Kane even invited him to train with him in the offseason.

Nick Schmaltz was often partnered with Patrick Kane in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But Schmaltz just couldn’t put it all together with the Blackhawks. A sticking point with fans was that he simply didn’t shoot the puck enough. After starting the 2018-19 season tallying only two goals and nine assists in 23 games, Schmaltz was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in November. He was then sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

But the 23-year-old has enjoyed a re-emergence in the 2019-20 season, currently leading the Coyotes in point production through 51 games. The team believes in his continued success, as they signed him to a seven-year extension with an average $5.85 million cap hit in March 2019.

Blackhawks’ 2016 Draft Pick: Alex DeBrincat (2nd round, #39 Overall)

He’s too small to make it in the NHL! That’s what everyone said of the 5-foot-7, 165-pound winger. And this is why he was passed up by 26 teams, and twice by 12 teams, before being picked by the Blackhawks.

Their loss was the Blackhawks’ gain, because DeBrincat is awfully good at scoring goals and making plays. In his three years with the OHL’s Erie Otters, he compiled 167 goals and 332 points in just 191 games. And yes, this did transfer over to the NHL level. DeBrincat made the Blackhawks’ roster out of training camp in 2017, and immediately started scoring goals. In his rookie season, he actually tallied one more goal (28) than Kane to lead the team. This also included three hat tricks.

DeBrincat followed that up with 41 goals and 76 points in his 2018-19 campaign. Now in his third season with the Blackhawks, the 22-year-old is actually “slumping” with only 12 goals through 51 games. But he also has 23 assists and 35 points, both of which are third on the team. It’s safe to say the future looks bright.

Blackhawks’ 2017 Draft Pick: Henri Jokiharju (1st Round, #29 Overall)

There was a lot of excitement around this first-round pick, especially considering the Blackhawks depleted blue line. Sure enough, Jokiharju made the team out of training camp at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Former head coach Joel Quenneville placed the youngster on the top defensive pairing alongside Duncan Keith. This showed a lot of faith by Quenneville, who was arguably coaching for his job. Jokiharju did well in his elevated role, showing consistency on both ends of the ice.

Henri Jokiharju spent time on the top defensive pairing in his rookie season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

But the team as a whole stumbled out of the gate, and Quenneville therefore became the scapegoat and lost his job. New head coach Jeremy Colliton had a completely different defensive scheme, and Jokiharju’s skillset didn’t fit into that system. Despite solid possession numbers, he was never truly embraced by the new staff.

In July 2019 Jokiharju was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, much to the chagrin of fans who thought his all-around consistency was much needed by the Blackhawks on the back end. He’s settled in with his new squad as a solid everyday defenseman, albeit on the third pairing. Time will tell as Jokiharju continues to progress whether the Blackhawks made a mistake in letting him go.

Blackhawks’ 2018 Draft Pick: Adam Boqvist (1st Round, #8 Overall)

The 2018 draft involved yet another defenseman for the Blackhawks in the first round. Boqvist is especially known for his offensive abilities. After playing one season with the London Knights of the OHL and being mentored by player development coach Brian Campbell, the organization was feeling quite positive about his progression. Said Bowman before the 2019-20 season,

His progression has been noticeable. I think he hasn’t arrived yet and it’s going to be a process to get him comfortable defending and playing without the puck. He’s such a good skater though that he can influence the play and the biggest thing for a defenseman is, if you have a good gap you can force the other team to do things quick. When you back in a lot, you give them a chance to make plays. His quickness is noticeable and he can use his feet to defend.

Sure enough, Boqvist started the season with the IceHogs. But when the Blackhawks were struggling in early December they decided to fully commit to the youth movement. Boqvist was brought up to the big club, and has been assigned to the top pairing, with Keith as his mentor just like Jokiharju before him.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Adam Boqvist is getting his feet wet in the NHL this season. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The 19-year-old is learning on the fly, and so far his pros are outweighing the cons. He has a very high ceiling, and it will be fun to watch him progress.

Blackhawks’ 2019 Draft Pick: Kirby Dach (First round, # 3 Overall)

It hasn’t happened since Jonathan Toews was also picked third overall in 2006 by the Blackhawks. And the irony is Dach could arguably be Toews’ eventual successor. He’s a center with a big, solid frame known for his two-way play, and he’s shown just that in his short time with the team.

Dach missed the 2019-20 preseason after sustaining a concussion at the Traverse City prospects’ tournament in early September. But the Blackhawks were patient with him and gave him time to heal. They eased him back into action by assigning him to a three-game conditioning stint with the IceHogs. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 20 against the Washington Capitals. It became immediately clear the rookie was not out of place, and the Blackhawks announced Dach would be remaining for the season on Oct. 30.

The Chicago Blackhawks committed to playing third overall pick Kirby Dach in his draft year. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His offensive side has shown with seven goals and seven assists in 45 games. But his defensive play has also been a pleasant surprise this early in his career. He looks to be the all-around player the Blackhawks were looking for, and he’s just getting started.

The Next Generation

Let’s not forget there are some recent draft picks who haven’t played in the NHL yet that show promise for the future. Matt Tomkins (2012) and Alexis Gravel (2018) are two goaltenders currently in the Blackhawks’ system. Ian Mitchell (2017) and Niklas Beaudin (2018) could be up-and-coming on defense. And Jake Wise and Phillipp Kurashev (both 2018) are names to keep an eye on at forward.

While most players on this second list of Blackhawks’ draft success haven’t tasted the ultimate glory of their predecessors on the first list, there is still plenty of talent here. Most are new to the league and still have plenty of time to craft successful NHL careers for themselves. And hopefully for the Blackhawks.