RALEIGH, N.C. — Markus Nutivaara, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pierre-Luc Dubios scored and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2 Saturday night, ending the best start to a season in Hurricanes’ franchise history.

Dubois overpowered Brock McGinn on a rush from the opposite blue line and lifted a backhander past James Reimer, snapping a 2-all tie 75 seconds into the third period and Columbus made the lead stand up.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 of 32 shots and Ryan Murray and Alexander Wennberg each had two assists for the Blue Jackets.

Erik Haula and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes, who entered the game with a 5-0-0 record for the first time in franchise history. Carolina had outscored its opponents 11-5 in the last two games.

Columbus, meanwhile, had a total of just eight goals in its first four games while posting a 1-3 record. But the Blue Jackets kept Carolina’s speed in check, played solid defence and limited their mistakes to record a much-needed win.

A big part of the Hurricanes’ success this season has been the scoring production of its defencemen, who entered the game ranked first in the NHL among defensive units in goals and points. Hamilton added to that total in the second period when he sent a slap shot past Korpisalo, who had lost his stick on the play.

But moments later, Bjorkstrand skated from the corner to the front of the net, sending a shot past Reimer for a 2-2 tie after two periods.

Notes

Haula has scored in five of Carolina’s six games and leads the team with five goals. … All three Columbus goals came at even strength. … The Blue Jackets are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against Carolina.

Up Next

Blue Jackets: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

Hurricanes: Open a four-game trip on Tuesday against the Kings in Los Angeles.

Ken Tysiac, The Associated Press