EDMONTON — The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jacob de la Rose from the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in exchange for forward Robby Fabbri.

The 24-year-old de la Rose had a goal and three assists in 16 games for the Red Wings this season. The Swede has 12 goals and 20 assists in 195 regular-season games with Montreal and Detroit.

The 23-year-old Fabbri had a goal in nine games for the Blue this season. He has 32 goals and 41 assists in 164 regular-season games, all with the Blues. He appeared in 10 playoff games last season to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup.

Former St. Louis Blues left wing Robby Fabbri (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

St. Louis beat Edmonton 5-2 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory. Detroit lost 5-1 at the New York Rangers, the Red Wings’ fourth straight loss. They are 1-11-1 in their last 13 games.

