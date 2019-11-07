St. Louis Blues winger Alex Steen will miss at least four weeks because of a high ankle sprain.

Steen injured his left ankle in a collision with Edmonton’s Alex Chaisson late in the second period of the defending Stanley Cup champions’ 5-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night. The Blues put him on injured reserve Thursday, announcing he’d returned to St. Louis and would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Steen has five assists in 17 games this season, his 12th with St. Louis. The 35-year-old Swede had five points in the playoffs to help the Blues win their first title in franchise history.

Alexander Steen, St. Louis Blues, January 6, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blues are already without top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko for the rest of the regular season following right shoulder surgery. Earlier this week, they traded 2014 first-round pick Robby Fabbri to Detroit for Jacob de la Rose.

St. Louis has won six in a row and is tied with Washington for the most points in the NHL.

