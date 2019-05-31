The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended St. Louis Blues’ forward Oskar Sunqvist for one game. The 25-year-old center would hit Boston Bruins’ defender Matt Grzelcyk’s head into the end-glass in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for one game for Boarding Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk. https://t.co/2W0ZLnn9fI — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2019

While the play would only draw a minor penalty initially, the Department of Player Safety ultimately decided to take an extra look at the hit. With Grzlecyk suffering a concussion on the play and being listed as day-to-day as a result, Sundqvist’s suspension was certainly merited, even if the intent wasn’t malicious.

In 74 games this season, Sundqvist would score 14 goals and 31 points. The Boden, Sweden-native has also recorded four goals and nine points in 21 postseason games and has been a fixture in the Blues’ bottom-six all season long.

Below is the NHL’s video detailing the suspension followed by a full transcript.

Transcript of Player Safety Video