Bobby Brink – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Bobby Brink

2018-19 Team: Sioux City Musketeers

Date of Birth: July 8, 2001

Place of Birth: Excelsior, MN, USA

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 163 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 19th (among NA Skaters)

Future Considerations: 22nd

Hockeyprospect.com: 15th

ISS: 26th

Dobber Prospects: 15th

Brink has been slowly and surely rising up the draft rankings since the start of the season. After being the 16th overall pick in the 2017 USHL draft, the winger became a star in the league this past season. He exploded for 35 goals and 68 points in 43 regular-season games while adding a pair of assists in Sioux City’s two playoff games.

After his season in USHL ended, Brink was added to Team USA’s roster for the U18 World Championship. While it was hard to grab the spotlight on a team featuring stars like Jack Hughes and Cole Caufield, he scored three goals and six points in his five tournament games.

Brink has one of the best shots in the 2019 draft class. His wrist shot is accurate and his release is quick and deadly. He also has soft hands and great hand-eye coordination, so he excels at deflections and scoring off of rebounds. His play-making abilities are also highly touted as his stick-handling, vision and passing skills that set up plenty of scoring chances for his teammates.

He is hardly a liability in his own zone either. He is quick to provide back pressure and will support his defensemen down low. He has good vision and gets in the passing lanes to create turnovers and get the puck going the other way. Brink is not afraid to get physical to win a battle along the boards and will absorb a big hit in order to make a play.

Bobby Brink’s huge season for the Sioux City Musketeers has his draft stock rising. (Hickling Images)

Brink has decided to go the college route and has committed to play for the University of Denver next season. If the NCAA does not work out for him and he wants to play in the CHL, his rights are owned by the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Bobby Brink – NHL Draft Projection

Brink has the skillset that every NHL general manager could use on their roster. Look for the winger to be selected in the late first round. It would be a big surprise if he drops to the second round, and if he does, he will be picked up quickly.

Quotables

“A deadly offensive player with quick hands, quick feet, and a nose for finishing plays. He’s been tearing the USHL apart at nearly a goal-per-game rate while adding a standout performance at the World Junior A Championships. The Denver commit is a player to watch rise up the ranks. A broken ankle has derailed his hot play.” Cam Robinson/Dobber Prospects

“With quick feet, quick hands and a quick mind, Brink has been a standout so far in his first full USHL season, currently leading the league in points with 33 in just 19 games. Despite his diminutive size, he is dangerous around the net, assertively finding open space and loose pucks.” Derek Neumeier/Future Considerations

“Bobby Brink is a highly skilled player. He can manipulate the puck and make plays in ways that most players cannot. All players, but especially immensely talented players like Brink, are at their best when they have options with the puck. If one of these skilled players only has two options, that’s only two ways that they can put that skill to use.” Sam Happi/Draft Geek

Strengths

Deadly shot/release

Vision and creativity

High Hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Lower-body strength

Quicker first step

NHL Potential

If he maximizes his potential, Brink could easily develop into a top-six NHL forward. He will need time to develop both his overall game and body. He will need to fill out and add strength in order to compete at the highest level. Playing the next two to three seasons at Denver should help with said development.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5 | Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10 | Defense – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

The 2018-19 season was a big one for Brinks. His performance for the Musketeers earned him USHL First All-Star Team honors along with being named the Forward of the Year. He also won a bronze medal with Team USA at the U18 World Championship in April.

