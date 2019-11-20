Senators’ Bobby Ryan Enters NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players’ Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.

Both organizations said they will have no further comment.

Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa in a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

Bobby Ryan, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Postmedia reported he left practice early on Monday because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press