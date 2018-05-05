Bode Wilde – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Bode Wilde

2017-18 Team: US Development Program (#15)

Date of Birth: January 24, 2000

Place of Birth: Montreal, QC, Canada

Ht: 6’2” Wt: 196 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

For aspiring hockey players in the United States, one of their lifelong goals is to make the National Team’s Development Program. For defenseman Bode Wilde, it was a dream come true.

Wilde made the USNTDP after enjoying several successful seasons prior including winning a national championship for Honeybaked back in 2013-14. He was a known commodity in hockey circles going back to his bantam days. While he had many options, his heart was set on Team USA. The Saginaw Spirit drafted him hoping he would have a change of heart.

Wilde has taken full advantage of his opportunity. He finished this past season with a line of 12-29-41 in 61 games for the U18 team. He got the golden opportunity to play with other studs like Jack Hughes, Oliver Wahlstrom and Joel Farabee. He did nothing to disappoint as a result.

So what do we have in Wilde? The first thing you’ll notice is his confidence at both ends of the ice. Whether it’s stopping an opponent or driving the net if the lane is open, he plays the game with a certain swagger. While that is great when the pressure is high, it does sometimes get him into trouble. While he takes more than his fair share of penalties, the confidence in his game allows him to bounce back with two or three dazzling plays. His hockey sense and decision making allow him to overcome mistakes with relative ease.

While his offense is a little lower than I would have expected, Wilde can make plays and was the quarterback on a very potent power play. He uses a heavy, accurate shot when given the opportunity. But you’ll more often than not see him try to drive to the net on his own. He uses good skating and size to create openings for himself and his teammates. And he is an effective defender because of his ability to create turnovers.

At the end of the day, Wilde plays a high risk, high reward type of game. When things go right, his team is usually on top. When he gets too aggressive, he takes too many penalties and puts his team at risk. Will he refine his game to a point where it isn’t as damaging when he plays against bigger, smarter and faster players? Wilde is committed to the University of Michigan next season and could be teammates with Quinn Hughes.

Bode Wilde – NHL Draft Projection

Wilde will be coveted by many teams given his overall skill set and that he is a right-handed defenseman. That could give him a leg up depending on the team picking in a certain spot. Most of the industry has him in the first round. He checks in at 23rd overall on my list.

Quotables

“Bode Wilde is a talented and competitive defender that plays a tenacious 200-foot game. His balance and acceleration in-stride is noteworthy and he is never caught in no-man’s land, or doing nothing. He is proactive and hard-nosed in pursuit if puck control, and he reads queues in all three zones naturally and quickly. Defensively, he is a beast and always looks to take time and space away from the opposition. He erases the open lane, keeps opponents to the outside, and is physical along the wall. In-transition, he is able to make that outlet pass or, more than likely, take it up himself to set up the trap. Offensively, he showcases a very hard, accurate shot that leaps off his stick. He can also open up space by way of his skating ability, size, and handling of the puck. Thanks to his quick thinking in making the high-percentage decision, he can be very difficult to read and play against. All-in-all, Wilde is a smart, competitive, and sizey two-way D-man that can provide a team with numbers on the board and stability on the ice. ” –Elite Prospects

“Big, thick defensemen that look graceful while carrying the puck simply don’t grow on trees, and you’d probably hear more about him if his draft year wasn’t loaded with cornerstone-type defenders. Wilde is one confident teenager, maybe sometimes to a fault, as doing “too much” with the puck is something he’ll have to limit. Especially considering how talented the NTDP forwards are. Still, he is perfectly capable of playing a variety of roles with aplomb — power play quarterback, crease-clearer on the penalty kill, and even neutralizing top opponents. Wilde loves to hammer the disc thanks to a heavy shot, and he has the ability to either create his own shot from up high or finish in a speed rush to the net. Once he crosses center, he is as close to the complete package as they come, and his size and right-handed shot make him an extremely tantalizing prospect with star potential. Wilde’s risk taking can put his mates in jeopardy, so you’d like to see him go through stretches when he puts a premium on sound positioning, and is willing to refrain from deep attacks every single shift.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Skating

Size and Strength

Has an NHL shot

Smart and Confident

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Plays very risky game

Positioning

Penalties

NHL Potential

Wilde’s upside is that of a top-pairing defenseman who has the tools to become one of the better defensemen in this draft. While I think he is a step or two behind someone like Quinn Hughes, Wilde has a solid NHL career in front of him. He doesn’t have the high-end offense like Hughes does. Still, his skill set is what NHL teams crave.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Wilde scored the most points at the U17’s by a defenseman in 2016-17. He also won a silver medal at the U18’s in 2017-18.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos