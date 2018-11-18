Karlsson & DeBrusk Give Bruins Win Over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk scored less than three minutes into the game, and the Boston Bruins made that stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Karlsson scored his first career goal just 1:12 into the first period, in his fifth game since being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Nov. 9, and DeBrusk scored this eighth of the season at 2:45. DeBrusk has five goals in his last six games for Boston, which its first win in three games of a four-game trip.

Brad Richardson scored his sixth goal midway through the second period for the Coyotes, who are 2-4-1 since a five-game winning streak ended.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Bruins after giving up six goals on 25 shots in a loss at Colorado on Wednesday. He is 9-3-2 in his career against the Coyotes.

The Coyotes went on a power play with 1:46 remaining and goalie Darcy Kuemper left the ice 20 seconds later, but Arizona could not score on the 6-on-4 advantage.

Halak saved a short-handed wrist shot by Michael Grabner on a 2-on-1 break two minutes into the second period to preserve the lead. Grabner leads the league with four short-handed goals and the Coyotes lead the league with 10.

Kuemper made 20 saves in his seventh consecutive start while Antti Raanta deals with a lower-body injury. Kuemper is 0-3 in three career starts against Boston.

Arizona outshot Boston 32-22, the Bruins’ lowest shot total of the season. Boston had only three shots in the second period, the first coming with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

NOTES

Coyotes: D Jason Demers is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against Nashville on Thursday. … Ds Jakob Chychrun and Alex Goligoski also were out. … The Coyotes wore tan, brown and olive camouflage jerseys on military appreciation night.

Bruins: C Patrice Bergeron did not play after being driven into the boards at Dallas on Friday. … The team learned Saturday that D Zdeno Chara (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering the injury at Colorado on Wednesday. Ds Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller and Urho Vaakanainen also are out with injuries.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Vegas on Wednesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

Bruins: Conclude their four-game trip at Detroit on Wednesday.

Jack Magruder, The Associated Press










