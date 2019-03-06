BOSTON — David Krejci scored 1:46 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday night, ending the Hurricanes’ five-game winning streak.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, setting up the game-winner after making a steal in the corner and sending a crossing pass to Krejci in the slot.

Chris Wanger and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who have earned at least a point in 17 straight games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots for Boston.

Sebastian Aho scored twice for Carolina. Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes, and Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves.

The Hurricanes still salvaged a point after entering the night in playoff position at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.

After falling behind 2-0, Boston scored three straight.

Bergeron scored a short-handed goal on a one-timer on a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand 2:45 into the third, giving Boston its first lead at 3-2.

The lead held until Williams’ slap shot from the point tied it again with 7:43 left.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead 6:30 into the game when he deflected in a shot by Calvin de Haan. Then Aho got free for a breakaway inside Boston’s blue line and beat Halak 1:10 into the second to put Carolina up 2-0.

Wagner pulled Boston within 2-1 when he poked in his own rebound after tipping a slap shot by Brandon Carlo. DeBrusk scored on another rebound with 1:46 left in the second to tie it at 2-all after Krejci brought the puck in and got a shot off on McElhinney.

NOTES: The Hurricanes were wearing green uniforms with blue trim, the colours of the Hartford Whalers before the franchise moved to Carolina. … De Haan returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … F David Pastrnak (thumb surgery) missed his 10th straight game for Boston.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

Bruins: Host Florida on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Doug Alden, The Associated Press











