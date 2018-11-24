BOSTON — Joakim Nordstrom scored 1:57 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Jake DeBrusk also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for the Bruins.

Evgeni Malkin scored the only goal for Pittsburgh, which was trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

Tristan Jarry had 35 saves for the Penguins, getting his first start of the season one day after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL after the Penguins placed Matt Murray on injured reserve Thursday.

Jarry played well, but had no chance on the game-winner when Nordstrom tipped a pass from Torey Krug into the net to end it. David Pastrnak also had an assist on the overtime goal.

Malkin put the Penguins up 1-0 on a power-play goal 6:09 into the second as Boston’s David Krejci sat out a tripping minor. Kris Letang and Phil Kessel assisted on the goal for Malkin, who has a point in six straight games.

DeBrusk tied it for Boston on a slap shot with 6:20 left in the second on a give-and-go with David Krejci. Kevan Miller also assisted.

The Bruins thought they had another goal with 2:35 left in the second, when David Backes raised his arms after trying to squeeze the puck between Jarry and the post, but the referee signalled no-goal. The call was upheld after a lengthy review, drawing the ire of Boston fans who booed the officials a second time when they skated out for the third period.

Pittsburgh got a late power play when Pastrnak was called for delay of game with 9:19 left in the third after flipping the puck over the glass in the Boston zone. Halak gloved a backhand by Crosby with 8:37 on Pittsburgh’s best chance before Pastrnak returned.

NOTES: Kessel has a point in seven straight games. . Friday was the Penguins’ only visit to Boston this season. . The Bruins were without captain D Zdeno Chara (lower body) and alternate captain C Patrice Bergeron (rib). . The Penguins placed Murray on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury. . The Penguins, who beat Dallas 5-1 on Wednesday, last won consecutive games during a four-game winning streak Oct. 18-27.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Bruins: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Doug Alden, The Associated Press