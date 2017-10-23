As part of the Dallas Stars’ 25th anniversary season, the team will recognize many former Stars players at select home games deemed “Reunion Nights.” The Stars kicked off the festivities by honoring former captain Brenden Morrow on Saturday night before going on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

Reunion Nights at American Airlines Center will feature pre-game ceremonies honoring the Stars legends, autograph sessions, and limited edition merchandise available exclusively at The Hangar team stores. Season ticket holders and corporate partners have the opportunity to take part in a special meet and greet with Dallas Stars legends before and after games.

Morrow played 13 seasons with Dallas from 1997-2013. He bridged the gap between the Mike Modano and Jamie Benn captaincy eras. After leaving Dallas, Morrow finished his career with short stints in Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Tampa Bay before signing a one day contract to retire as a Star on March 17, 2016.

The Stars drafted Morrow in the first round (25th overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft. The forward from Saskatchewan would continue to develop in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winter Hawks before landing a full-time spot with the Stars in 1999-2000. He played in the Stanley Cup final as a rookie when the Stars lost to the Devils in six games.

To delve deeper down memory lane, THW caught up with Craig Button, who was the Director of Scouting for the Dallas Stars when they selected Brenden Morrow.

The Hockey Writers: What memories do you have from meeting with Brenden Morrow before the 1997 NHL Draft?

Craig Button: “We always spent a full day with the players we were interested in and thought we could get in the draft. He was a very desirable player for us. We told all the players we wouldn’t be meeting with you unless we liked you, but we don’t know how the draft will unfold and can’t give you any assurances or make any promises.”