Bruins’ 2022 Trade Targets from the Detroit Red Wings

At this point of the season, the Boston Bruins currently have a nine-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings with four games in hand. The reason why they have separated themselves so much from the Red Wings is that they have been heating up significantly. With this, the latter is starting to come back down to Earth, as they have won just three out of their last 10 games. It seems that they will once again be sellers because of this. Thus, the Bruins should consider calling their Atlantic Division rival as we get closer to the trade deadline.

The Red Wings have still honestly been exceeding expectations this season. At this time, they have a 19-20-6 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. The arrival of top rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider has certainly sparked them, but even with this being so, they are still very much in a rebuild. Thus, it won’t be surprising to see them being open to moving players – but especially their potential rentals. Here are the four players who the Bruins should target from them.

Vladislav Namestnikov

Vladislav Namestnikov is a very appealing rental candidate from the Red Wings. The 29-year-old is having an impressive bounce-back season, as he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 45 contests. During the year before with them, he had just eight goals and nine assists in 53 games. Although he wouldn’t be the answer for the second-line center position, he could be a very good option for the Bruins’ third line. This is especially the case if the Bruins grant Jake DeBrusk’s trade request.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Bruins are in a position where they should aim to make multiple additions before the trade deadline. Namestnikov offers great versatility, as he can play all three forward positions. Furthermore, if acquired by the Bruins, he would currently be sixth on the team in points. Adding that kind of production to the lineup would be marvelous, and him being able to fit virtually anywhere is a major bonus. He could be their new third-line center or left-winger, but also could compete with Craig Smith for a spot in the top six. He also carries only a $2 million cap hit, so it wouldn’t be hard to fit him under the salary cap.

Nick Leddy

One area where the Bruins could use an upgrade is on the left side of their defensive group. Although Nick Leddy wouldn’t be that legitimate top-pairing defenseman, he certainly can work in the top four. In 43 games this season, he has a goal and 11 assists. That kind of production isn’t too bad, but he also recorded a 31-point campaign in 56 games with the New York Islanders last year. Therefore, he can be a real offensive threat on the blue line, and that would be welcomed by the Bruins.

Leddy is another player who will need a new contract by the end of the season. If acquired by the Bruins, it’s more than likely that he would just be a rental. Yet, they have seen plenty of him over the years to know that he can play well during the playoffs, too. If they feel that adding defensemen like Jakob Chychrun or John Klingberg are too rich for their blood, the 30-year-old could be a nice consolation prize.

Troy Stecher

When the playoffs roll around, a team can never have too much depth. This is especially true when it comes to defensemen specifically. Another defenseman who could be an interesting addition for the Bruins is Troy Stecher. The 27-year-old has been out for roughly three months due to a wrist injury, but has resumed skating and should be back shortly. In his six games this season, he recorded an assist and sported a plus-1 rating. During his previous five NHL seasons, he recorded at least 20 points twice. That wouldn’t be bad to see from a bottom-pair defenseman at all.

Troy Stecher, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Bruins could use another right-handed defenseman, too. Connor Clifton doesn’t have too much competition on the right side, and this is especially true after the season-ending injury Jakub Zboril sustained. One could argue that they could use an upgrade on the bottom pair there, too, so maybe Stecher would provide them with just that. He has an affordable $1.7 million cap hit and would be another rental. Yet, he’s not a bad player to consider at the end of the day.

Sam Gagner

After losing Karson Kuhlman to the Seattle Kraken through waivers, the Bruins could be on the market for another depth forward. Veteran center Sam Gagner could be an intriguing option, as he only carries an $850,000 cap hit for the remainder of this season. The 32-year-old is producing fairly decent depth scoring this year for the Red Wings, too. In 45 games, he has four goals to go along with 10 helpers.

Gagner is also able to play right-wing, so he would be a very good extra forward option. Yet, when looking at his production, one could argue that he may be able to compete for a spot in the bottom six, too. It wouldn’t hurt to add a little more competition to the forward group. Furthermore, with both injuries and illnesses piling up, it’s best to have as many potential options as possible.

Overall, none of these four players would necessarily be deemed as huge splashes if acquired. However, they each could provide the Bruins with different elements that would have the potential to benefit them. Alas, it will be fun to see if these two franchises spark a deal by the deadline. It’s always noteworthy when Original Six teams do.