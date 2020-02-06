CHICAGO — Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

McAvoy finished a pretty passing sequence for the defenceman’s first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck outside to a streaking Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the tap-in on the right side of the net.

The Blackhawks thought they had taken a 2-1 lead with 1:05 left in regulation when it looked as if Drake Caggiula beat Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal. But it was waved off by the referees after Bruins defenceman Torey Krug tripped Olli Maatta for a penalty.

The crowd of 21,472 booed vociferously when the ruling was announced.

Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston, which was coming off a 4-0 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night. Halak made 21 saves.

Chicago wasted a terrific performance by Robin Lehner, who made 38 stops in his first start since Jan. 21. The Blackhawks also lost defenceman Adam Boqvist to a right shoulder injury in the second period.

Alex DeBrincat had Chicago’s only goal. Next up for the Blackhawks, who are fighting to stay in the mix for the Western Conference’s second wild card, is a five-game trip to Canada.

Boqvist got hurt when he was pushed into the boards by Krejci 6:13 into the second period. The 19-year-old Boqvist then skated off with his right arm hanging on his side, while Krejci was sent off for boarding.

Krejci’s penalty turned into DeBrincat’s third power-play goal of the season. Kirby Dach was denied by Halak in front, but DeBrincat skated in from the side and knocked it home for a 1-0 lead at 6:50.

Boston controlled the play early on, but Lehner stepped up for Chicago. He made 16 saves in the first, including a terrific stop on Krejci with 1:51 left in the period.

After the Blackhawks jumped in front in the second, Kuraly skated behind the net and into the right circle before beating Lehner through the goaltender’s legs at 12:49. It was Kuraly’s fifth of the year.

Boston had a prime scoring opportunity near the end of the second, but Charlie Coyle, Krug and Kuraly were denied in rapid succession by Lehner.

Chicago and Boston closed out their season series. The Blackhawks beat the Bruins 4-3 on Dec. 5 on Jonathan Toews’ overtime goal.

Bruins: Host Arizona on Saturday.

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press