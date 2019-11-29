BOSTON — David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime, David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 24th goal and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Krejci’s goal, his fifth of the season, came on a left-circle wrist shot against an out-of-position Henrik Lundqvist after Pastrnak created space with a deke in the right circle before feeding Krejci through the slot.

Boston Bruins’ David Krejci (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Sean Kuraly also had a goal and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for the Bruins. Boston matched its longest winning streak of the season and its longest point streak at 10 games (7-0-3).

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers. Lundqvist had 24 saves as New York’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Gethin Coolbaugh, The Associated Press