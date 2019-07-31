Buffalo Beauts Add Brock Univ. Alum Kim Brown

The Buffalo Beauts have announced the fourth signing to their 2019-20 NWHL roster. Word was released on the afternoon of Jul. 31, 2019 that Toronto native Kim Brown had joined the team. Brown is the third forward to sign with the Beauts thus far.

“Kim radiates professionalism on and off the ice,” Beauts general manager Mandy Cronin said in the press release about the signing. “With her strong shot, quick feet, and natural lead-by-example presence, she will have a big impact on our Beauts team this season.”

Brown is the third Canadian player that Cronin has brought on board for Buffalo, joining goaltender Mariah Fujimagari and forward Brooke Stacey. Additionally, she was in attendance for the Beauts recent Free Agent Camp on Jul. 27 and 28.

A Solid Collegiate Career at Brock

The 5-foot-7 Brown is a product of Brock University, and she played five seasons for the school located in close by St. Catharines, Ontario. Having completed her collegiate career earlier this year, Brown initially suited up for the Badgers beginning with the 2014-15 season.

In 106 career games for Brock, she totaled 12 goals and 13 assists. Brown’s finest season for the program came in 2017-18 when she either set or equaled career highs in games played (24), goals (4), assists (5) and points (9).

During the most recent 2018-19 season, Brown had multi-point games against York and Toronto universities on Nov. 18 and Feb. 1 respectively.

Prior to beginning her collegiate career, she played for the Toronto Leaside Wildcats in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). There she likely caught the attention of her new head coach in Buffalo – Pete Perram – who himself has long ties to the league’s Etobicoke Dolphins.

Perram had this to add about what Brown will bring to his roster:

“Kim brings an advanced hockey IQ and a shot that will have opposition goalies on their toes,” said Beauts head coach Pete Perram.

Filling out the Beauts Roster

Brown is the first of what will likely be a significant amount of players who attended the Beauts Free Agent Camp and end up signing with the team. The camp included a wide variety of players from multiple countries – including Slovakia and Kazakhstan – and it stands to reason that Brown was one of many that impressed both Cronin and Perram.

As each piece of the puzzle comes together, the 2019-20 edition of the Buffalo Beauts is going to look substantially different from the prior four seasons of the team. The only returning Beaut so far is Corinne Buie, who is already under contract and was in attendance at the camp as well.

Based upon Cronin’s and Perram’s assessment of Brown, it would appear that she may be utilized more as a checking-line forward or a special teams player. While not known to generate big numbers, she is an intelligent forward with sound decision-making skills and is quite crafty on the ice.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Beauts and getting the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup,” Brown said in the release. “I am really looking forward to getting to know the organization and finding my place. I am thankful for the opportunities hockey has given me and would like to help continue building the momentum the NWHL has gained since it was established.”

As of Jul. 31, here is how the Beauts’ roster currently looks:

Goaltender: Mariah Fujimagari.

Forward: Corinne Buie, Brooke Stacey, Kim Brown.

