Buffalo Beauts Ink Providence’s Cassidy MacPherson

The Buffalo Beauts continue to acquire talent from north of the border. Word was released on the morning of Aug. 6, 2019 that recent Providence College graduate Cassidy MacPherson had joined the team. MacPherson is the eighth player announced to the Beauts 2019-20 roster, and their seventh that is Canadian-born.

“Cassidy has great poise with the puck and a goal-scorer’s touch,” said Beauts General Manager Mandy Cronin in the press release on the signing.

A native of Oakville, Ontario – about an hour and 30-minute drive down to Buffalo – MacPherson was noted to have been in attendance at the Beauts 2019 Free Agent Camp that was held on Jul. 27 and 28. That camp seemed to uncover a sizable amount of talent worth signing for Cronin, as MacPherson marks at least the fourth player to have been offered a contract after attending.

MacPherson Brings Offense, and It’s Needed

The first two skater signings that the Beauts made this summer were newcomer Brooke Stacey and original NWHLer Corinne Buie. Both of those players are capable of generating an ideal amount of offense.

Since that time however, with the possible exception of defender Marie-Jo Pelletier, the other four Beauts signings have had more of a focus on defense. That includes the acquisition of two defensive-forward specialists in Kim Brown and Becki Bowering.

Cassidy MacPherson will be called upon to generate scoring for the Buffalo Beauts (Photo Credit: Mats Bekkevold).

Bringing MacPherson aboard helps to put things back into balance by adding more scoring to the roster. She hit double digits in points during each of her four NCAA seasons with the Friars. MacPherson tallied 25 goals, 53 assists and 78 points across her 146 NCAA games. Her finest season offensively came during her sophomore campaign in 2016-17. She established what would be career highs in goals (10) and points (23) in 37 games.

Beauts head coach Pete Perram noted that MacPherson “is a smooth and speedy skater with exceptional hands”.

Ready for the Professional Game

MacPherson’s scoring comes in a variety of ways. Of her 25 collegiate goals, four of them came on the power play, three were shorthanded and five ended up being game-winners. On four separate occasions during her NCAA career, MacPherson potted two goals in a single game. Her biggest offensive output came on Nov. 26, 2016 against Brown University when she earned four assists in a 7-3 Friars win.

Scoring is not the only capability that MacPherson will bring to the Beauts. She demonstrated during her senior season with the Friars that she is ready for the next level, and has elevated her overall game.

MacPherson’s 27 blocked shots during her 2018-19 senior season. Those were the second-most among all Providence forwards. She won 386 of the 701 face-offs that she took, which was better than 55% of her draws.

Additionally, MacPherson was the recipient of Providence’s Unsung Hero Award during her senior season as well. Now she is readied and eager to begin her professional career in Buffalo.

“Ever since it started, it has been a dream of mine to play in the NWHL, and I’m looking forward to a great season ahead in Buffalo,” said MacPherson.

As of Aug. 6, here is how the Beauts’ roster currently looks:

Goaltender: Mariah Fujimagari.

Defender: Meg Delay, Marie-Jo Pelletier.

Forward: Corinne Buie, Brooke Stacey, Kim Brown, Becki Bowering, Cassidy MacPherson.

Beginning May 15, NWHL teams can re-sign players from their 2018-19 roster and their draft picks. Additionally, for those players who have completed their college eligibility and want to continue their hockey careers, NWHL Free Agency provides the best opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of professional women’s hockey. The fifth season of the NWHL will begin in October as the Minnesota Whitecaps look to defend their Isobel Cup championship.

My colleague Dan Rice will keep THW readers up-to-date on Metropolitan and Connecticut’s signings throughout the summer, while I post updates on Buffalo and Boston. Together we will be keeping readers informed of all of Minnesota’s signings.

Whitecaps Add Richards and Lorence, Whale Sign Former Yale Captain Vlasic

UNH ‘Mighty Mouse’ Marie-Jo Pelletier Is Newest Buffalo Beaut

Beauts Add Univ. of Toronto Captain Becki Bowering