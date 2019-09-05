The recent news of Justin Williams’ decision to step away from hockey has stimulated discussion around the league. With him currently a free agent, perhaps he’d be a good fit for the Calgary Flames. Now, many south of Red Deer, Alberta will dismiss this article, citing that re-signing Matthew Tkachuk is the priority for the Flames.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Justin Williams (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

However, if the Flames are unable to come to terms with Tkachuk, and the situation becomes a stalemate, similar to last year’s Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander standoff, at what point does general manager Brad Treliving begin to look at other options available to maintain the team’s scoring power?



While it may be unlikely, here are several reasons why signing Williams may make more sense than you think.

Williams Shoots Right

The addition of Mr. Game 7 would bring some much-needed diversity to the Flames’ forward group in terms of a right-handed shot. Apart from Elias Lindholm, they do not have a forward capable of playing in the top six who shoots right. Ok, Austin Czarnik may be used in emergencies, however, the fact is that Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett, Mikael Backlund, Michael Frolik, Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane, Mark Jankowski, Dillon Dube, and Tkachuk (if he is signed) all shoot left.

Adding a forward of Williams’ calibre, who is still capable of contributing on the power play and who shoots right, would be welcome. It’s hard to overstate how important it would be to have another right-handed shooter in the lineup, especially if either Lindholm or Czarnik (or both) were to be injured.



Williams Is a Playoff Warrior

Williams was the 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, following his second Stanley Cup victory in three years with the Los Angeles Kings. His playoff success is not exclusive to 2014, with nine Game 7s of experience, while holding the record for most points in those games with 15. The Flames lacked the presence and competitive edge necessary to contend with the Colorado Avalanche in last season’s first round series, and they should welcome this combination of performance and experience. While the addition of Milan Lucic helps, you won’t find many executives who would describe their team as too tough or too competitive; you can never have enough of this style of play, especially past April.

Justin Williams with the 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy(Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

There is arguably no player available who brings more playoff experience to the table than Williams, with 155 playoffs games on his resume. Signing him now may also prevent overspending at the trade deadline to receive similar veteran support, and the impact he would have on a team trying to win-now would be immeasurable.

Williams Can Still Play

It is not a question of “if” he can still play. Although he turns 38 next month, his recent production does not reflect it. He had 23 goals last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, and a combined 80 in the four seasons prior. For those of you who share my math skills and are trying to calculate this, that’s an average of 20 per season over the past four years.

Williams is the poster boy for consistency by a power forward and those kinds of numbers may be more than likely to repeat themselves playing in close proximity of playmakers such as Gaudreau, Monahan, and Backlund, depending on how much power play time he sees. He provides versatility, leadership, and if he agreed to a modest one-year term, it would be a low-risk/ high-reward signing (and not at all similar to the 2017 signing of Jaromir Jagr to those who are drawing comparisons).

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams works for the puck against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Although Williams signing in Calgary is an unlikely scenario, it should be up to any team’s management to do their due diligence this offseason to have a long hard look at the value that he brings. Specifically, an organization which could desperately use a right-handed shooting forward and veteran presence in the playoffs. Let’s be honest, for a team that’s desperately trying to reignite the red mile and give Calgarians reason to cheer in the ageing Saddledome before it’s replaced, is there an available player who’s more prone to playoff success?