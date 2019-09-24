By The Canadian Press September 23rd, 2019

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed 18-year-old Jakob Pelletier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Flames announced the deal Monday after assigning Pelletier back to his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.

Pelletier was Calgary’s first-round pick (26th overall) in this year’s NHL entry draft.

Calgary Flames select Jakob Pelletier during the first round NHL draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Friday, June, 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The five-foot-10, 170-pound forward from Quebec City had 39 goals and 50 assists in 65 games for the Moncton Wildcats last season.

Entry-level contracts carry a maximum annual salary of US$925,000 until 2022 under the current collective bargaining agreement.

The Canadian Press