Calle Clang – 2020 NHL Draft Profile

Calle Clang

2019-20 Team: Rogle BK J20, SuperElit

Date of Birth: May 20, 2002

Place of Birth: Olofstrom, SWE

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 176 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

In a year praised for featuring the most depth in recent draft history, Calle Clang could be one of those players that appear to be a no-name selection in 2020 who develops into a legitimate NHL talent.

The intangibles are there for Clang, whose 6-foot-2 frame is in line for an NHL goaltender, and he already has a lot of experience for his young age. Leading into the 2020 Draft, he has done nothing but raise his stock, with impressive performances for the Sweden U18 team. In four games played, he posted a 2.00 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage (SV%).

Swedish goaltending prospect Calle Clang has received meaningful playing time with the Swedish U18 team. (Rögle BK)

Clang has also taken on 34 games for his team back in Sweden, Rogle BK J20, posting a solid 2.64 GAA along with a .913 SV% in 2019-20. While those numbers aren’t pristine, Rogel doesn’t have the best defense, meaning that he is having to carry his team to wins.

If not for fellow Swede and projected 2021 first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt taking over most of the media attention for Swedish goaltending prospects, Clang could have a bigger conversation around him at the draft. As things stand now, he has still managed to carve out a niche as one of the top European goaltenders at the 2020 draft.

Calle Clang– NHL Draft Projection

At the start of the 2019-20 season, Clang was expected to be, at best, a seventh-round draft pick. However, after a strong season where he has proven that he has true NHL potential, this outlook has improved.

As of now, Clang appears to be a fifth-rounder but he could easily be selected in the fourth or slide into the sixth-round. It really depends if/when a run on goaltenders happens. If top names go off the board early in the third round, it wouldn’t be unexpected for him to go late in the third, either.

Quotables

Clang has been a workhorse for Rögle this season in J20 SuperElit, and he’s been one of the top goalies in the league. His stats don’t really do him justice because he hasn’t had a good team in front of him. Clang also doesn’t get much exposure in international events because of Jesper Wallstedt (2021) but Clang is arguably the best Swedish goalie in this draft class and one of the top goalies out of Europe. Dobber Prospects

Strengths

NHL-caliber build

Experience in tough situations

Confident in net

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Questions on his ability to steal games

Not seen as a top-end talent, especially with Wallstedt playing alongside him throughout his international career

Awards

2019 U18 WJC Gold Medal

NHL Potential

As with all late draft picks, the odds of Clang making the NHL are low. He has a long way to develop and would need a lot of things to work his way in order to realize his dreams.

While saying that he will make the NHL would be a bit of a reach, Clang could make his dream a reality if he is given the time to develop. (Rögle BK)

However, he does have the talent to become something more than just a late-round pick. He’s already taking on big workloads as a 17-year-old, and he will likely continue to receive this needed playing time amongst strong competition.

If he is drafted by the right team and is given time, he could move into a role as an AHL starter when he turns 20 in three years. After a few seasons in the AHL, he could be more than ready to take on playing time as a backup in the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5, Reward: 4/5

If Clang rises into the late third or early fourth round of the draft, there’s decent risk potential on his selection, given the uncertainty with any mid-tier goaltending prospect. However, if he falls past the fifth round, he could become one of those draft day steals that we all look back on with confusion on how such a talented played slipped through the cracks.

