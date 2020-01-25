Canada Beats U.S. in Women’s Game at NHL All-Star Skills Competition

ST. LOUIS — Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored to give Canada a 2-1 win over the United States in a 3-on-3 women’s game on Friday during the NHL’s all-star skills competitions.
Johnston scored the lone goal of the first period just 1:20 in to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Daoust doubled the lead three minutes into the second.
Hilary Knight scored to bring the U.S. within a goal in the second period but Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens kept the Americans at bay the rest of the way, including a solid save on an Alex Carpenter shot with just over a minute to go.
The game featured two 10-minutes periods.
The Canadian roster for the women’s 3-on-3 game also included Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast and Laura Fortino.
The U.S. team also had Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel, Annie Pankowski, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson, Kacey Bellamy, Lee Stecklein, Alex Rigsby and Alex Cavallini.
Poulin had a handful of chances late in the first period, but Cavallini stopped them all to keep her team in the game.
Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford coached Canada in the 3-on-3 showdown. Two-time Olympic medallist Cammi Granato, also a Hall of Famer, coached the U.S. team.
The Canadian Press