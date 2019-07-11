MONTREAL — Joel Armia signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday afternoon.

The contract has an average annual value of US$2.6 million and covers the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Armia set new career highs for goals (13), power-play goals (2), and power-play points (6) in his first year with the Canadiens this past season. He also added 10 assists.

The 26-year-old Armia has played 237 career NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Canadiens. He has 39 goals and 42 assists over his career.

Joel Armia of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Arizona Coyotes. (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward was acquired from Winnipeg in June 2018 along with goaltender Steve Mason, a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-round pick in 2020 in exchange for Simon Bourque.

Armia was picked in the first round (16th overall) by Buffalo in 2011.

The Canadian Press