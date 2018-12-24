We already know what to get Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin for Christmas, but what about the other Habs in your life? Well, the following wish list has been checked twice by the highest authority. No, not Santa Claus. The fine editors here at The Hockey Writers.

In the spirit of the season, here’s the 2018 edition of the Canadiens’ Christmas wish list:

Charles Hudon

A regular shift would be great… and not just moonlighting at my second job, in case this thing with the Canadiens doesn’t work out.

Artturi Lehkonen: A bigger slice of humble pie for the NHL. If not, I’d settle for an extra assist.

Victor Mete: An actual first NHL goal, maybe?

Phillip Danault: Another trip to Las Vegas might be nice.

Tomas Tatar: Some comfort in the knowledge that whatever happens in Vegas actually stays in Vegas.

Brendan Gallagher

A second consecutive 30-goal campaign.

Paul Byron: A third consecutive 20-goal campaign, but, as usual, none of the accolades that come with it. Those can go to charity.

Carey Price: “Carey” is close enough to “Charity,” right? Some good press would come in handy.

Max Domi: For 2020 to roll around. It can’t come soon enough.

Nicolas Deslauriers: For 2020 to take its time getting here. It can’t come slow enough.

Matthew Peca

With four points in my last four games and three consecutive healthy scratches after that, a key to crack Claude’s code for staying in the lineup.

Claude Julien: Know that guy, Kenny Agostino, who, at 26, had never played more than eight games in an NHL season before now? Twenty-two more of him, please.

Kenny Agostino and Michael Chaput: A permanent home in the NHL.

David Schlemko: After stops with six different teams since 2015, a permanent home anywhere.

Jonathan Drouin: A permanent spot on the wing.

Mike Reilly: A permanent defensive partner.

Jordie Benn: Forget partner. Just a permanent side to play on, please.

Karl Alzner

The ability to exchange some of the money I signed for with the Canadiens for a Washington Capitals Stanley Cup ring. You can make that happen, right?

Antti Niemi: A “Kotka” in front of my last name.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi: More time playing with Joel Armia.

Joel Armia: More time playing.

Brett Kulak: More time playing with Shea Weber.

Shea Weber: Continued health.

Jeff Petry: Shea Weber’s continued health.

Geoff Molson: A playoff berth to make up financially for missing the postseason last season. And two seasons before that. And four seasons before that. Wow. It’s like non-playoff seasons for the Canadiens are becoming exponentially more common. I should look into that…

Andrew Shaw: Off the naughty list for once?

Merry Christmas!