Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Has Heart Surgery

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur underwent heart surgery on Thursday, the NHL club has confirmed.

The 68-year-old native of Thurso, Que., played in 1,126 career NHL games from 1971 to 1991, registering 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists).

Lafleur spent the first 14 years with the Canadiens, followed by a three-year retirement. He then played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two.

Most of those three seasons were spent after he already was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Guy Lafleur (#10) (THW Archives)

Lafleur became the first player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

He holds the record for most points as a Canadien and helped the club win the Stanley Cup five times.

Lafleur, named one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all time in 2017 by the league, was the sixth Canadien to have his number (No. 10) retired.

The Canadian Press