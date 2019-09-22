OTTAWA — Keith Kinkaid stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Canadiens improved to a perfect 4-0-0 in this year’s pre-season with the win.

Jeff Petry, Jake Evans, Thomas Tatar and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal.

Craig Anderson stopped 27-of-29 shots through two periods of play and was the only reason the game was close as the Senators (2-1-0) were being heavily outplayed. Joey Daccord gave up two goals on five shots in the third period.

Leading 2-0, the Canadiens extended its lead early in the third period scoring twice in a span of 39 seconds.

Tatar made it 3-0 beating Daccord glove side and seconds later Danault fired a shot from just inside the blue-line to make it 4-0.

Montreal opened the scoring on the power play at the six-minute mark of the second.

Nikita Zaitsev had blocked a shot, but the puck went right to Petry who was able to beat Anderson short side.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julio Cortez)

Minutes later, Anderson made an impressive save on Nick Suzuki as the Canadiens were all over the Senators.

Montreal made it 2-0 late in the period as Anderson put the puck behind the net, but it was Montreal’s Riley Barber who won the footrace and passed it out front to Evans.

The Senators were outshot 18-6 in the second period and five of those shots came in the final two minutes of the period.

Both teams had some chances in the first period, but the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

The Senators are expected to make some cuts to their roster on Sunday as they prepare for two games in Vancouver this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press