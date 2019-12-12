Montreal Canadiens forward Matthew Peca will be out for approximately six weeks with a knee injury, the NHL team announced Thursday.

Peca suffered the injury during the game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Petawawa, Ont., has been held without a point in four games with the Canadiens this season.

Montreal Canadiens’ Matthew Peca breaks through Philadelphia Flyers’ Phil Varone and his Scott Laughton (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

He has three goals and 11 points in 18 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket during the current campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press