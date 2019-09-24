BURNABY, B.C. — Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green says forward Brock Boeser and defenceman Oscar Fantenberg are both in concussion protocol.

Neither player was on the ice Tuesday as the Canucks practised in Burnaby, B.C.

Fantenberg left Monday night’s pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators after he was flattened along the boards in the first period.

The 27-year-old Swedish defenceman lay on the ice in obvious discomfort for several minutes before he was helped off by a trainer. Ottawa’s Jordan Szwarz was called for boarding and handed a game misconduct for the play.

Green says he believes Boeser was injured when he was hit from behind by Senators centre Chris Tierney in the same game.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The right-winger registered three assists before the hit, helping Vancouver to a 6-4 victory.

The Senators and Canucks will face off in another exhibition matchup on Wednesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press