If you’re a Vancouver Canucks fan, or even a hockey fan, you know who Henrik and Daniel Sedin are. What you don’t know is whether or not this will be the twins’ last season as Canucks — or even NHL players.

Talks of the Sedins’ future have been a very, very hot topic throughout the course of the 2017-18 season and the twins have bounced back in a big way for the Canucks, making a case for getting a contract renewal in the off-season.

The majority of Canucks fans will tell you that they have fallen off and are no longer valuable to the team, but lately, some of their opinions may have shifted.

Sedins Bounce Back

Last season, the Sedins played a fairly forgettable season, combining for 94 points. Comparing that to their peak of 198 combined points in 2010-11, it’s easy to see that they’re not the players they were.

This season, though, they are already at 62 combined points and on pace to surpass their aforementioned previous season total. They have stepped up their game drastically, as per Travis Green’s request and filled in when and where the Canucks needed them most. The Canucks were plagued with injuries in the month of December and the Sedins jumped on more ice time and, in turn, found the scoresheet more often.

At 37, their ice time is understandably being reduced and they’re averaging around 15:20 of ice time per game between the two of them — the lowest average they’ve seen since the 2003-04 season. As I touched on in an article prior to the beginning of the 2017-18 season, less responsibility could result in higher production and, sure enough, I was right — at least so far.

The Sedins had too much on their plate last season and were heavily relied on to carry a low-class offence. Partially, as a result, the Canucks were terrible and finished second-last in the entire NHL. Now, with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser carrying the majority of the weight for the Canucks, the Sedins are showing shades of their former self in smaller and more potent doses.

They are currenlty third (Henrik) and fourth (Daniel) in points on the Canucks and presenting a dangerous threat in the Canucks secondary-scoring. The question is, will we see more Sedin magic in the future?

A Canucks Future?

When it comes to the their future in Vancouver, there’s some mixed opinions, but it seems that the majority of fans are siding with the notion that the Sedins should not be re-signed in the off-season following their contract expiration. Opinions may vary, but one thing is certain — that nothing is certain.

Canucks general manager, Jim Benning, is in talks with the Sedins’ agents and is trying to get a grasp on what the future entails.

“I haven’t heard back yet from J.P. Barry (agent), but when he gets back to me, we’ll have a better understanding as to what the plan is going forward.” – Jim Benning told Sportsnet 650.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin are the heart and soul of the Canucks and have been for quite some time — they want to play hockey and they love playing for Vancouver — but they also want what’s best for the team. They’ve been beyond class acts throughout their long careers and they will continue to be when the time to make decisions comes knocking — whether they’ll be returning or moving on, the twins will make it easy for the Canucks and everybody involved.

You can’t replace legends, but parting ways with them is a strong possibility at this point. The team has a lot of young talent in the system and limited spots on the roster to start developing them. On the flip side, though, you need mentors for the youngsters and you won’t find anybody better than the Sedins.

It’s hard to imagine a Canucks roster without them, but that time will come within the next few seasons, if not after this one.

This conversation has been done to death, but most people didn’t expect the Sedins to bounce back like they have this season. Their elevated play makes this broken-record conversation all that more interesting and easier to listen to. It is a highly-valued and a complete rarity to have not one, but two, 37-year-old veterans on a hockey club, contributing around 60 points each. Productive veterans, in tandem with offensively gifted youngsters, is a winning recipe in any league and the Canucks have a very, very bright future with that in the mix.

The Sedin Verdict

For me, it’s an extremely easy decision to re-sign the Sedins to a one or two year contract with a drastic pay-cut — I’d expect them to drop from $7 million per year, down to $3-or-4 million.

Combining for 100-120 points, in a limited role, the Sedins are extremely valuable to the future of the Canucks — on top of their high secondary-scoring production, they will continue to serve as two of the best role models in the NHL for the Canucks’ pile of upcoming talent.

I’d be extremely surprised to see the Canucks part ways with the Sedins, but if it’s the right time, then it’s the right time and they will have left quite the mark on the incredibly grateful city of Vancouver.