If you watched the Vancouver Canucks during the 90’s, chances are you’re very familiar with the name ‘Ronning’. Cliff Ronning was an integral part of the Canucks’ 1994 Cup-running team, but now, his son is the one making his mark for a Vancouver hockey club. However, it’s not the Canucks, but rather the Giants of the WHL. Ty Ronning is lighting up the WHL right now and the Canucks missed out on him back in 2016.

At the 2016 NHL entry draft, much like his father, Ty Ronning was selected in the seventh round of the draft, by the New York Rangers (ironically) — despite being born and raised in the Greater Vancouver Area, having an ex-Canuck father and even playing junior hockey for the Vancouver-based Giants, the Canucks overlooked the speedy sniper. Instead, they elected to select Rodrigo Abols who is currently chalking up average numbers over in Sweden.

Lots of chatter about the #Canucks picking Abols over Ronning.

Source : "The Canucks talked to Ronning but I don't think they showed much love." — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 15, 2018

Ronning’s Giant Season

As I mentioned, Ronning has been killing it this season — in 69 games, he’s found twine an incredible 60 times and helped out on an additional 23. He’s lead his team by example this season, whether that be in goals, points or leadership — with an ‘A’ sewn to his chest, Ronning has helped lead the Giants to their first playoff-berth in four years.

He’s fast, he’s skilled, he’s smart, but, he’s also very undersized at 5-foot-9 and 172-pounds. Much like his dad, he’s well aware of his disadvantage and he knows exactly how to cope with it.

‘As a small player, you need to out-compete people, and I love competing’ – Ronning told the Vancouver Sun.

Cliff Ronning was a bit of fan favorite during his time with the Canucks, largely due to his incredible level of compete, despite his small stature — you earn a lot of respect when you battle through adversity. Ty is in a similar boat and has learned a lot from his old-man, but at some point, the comparisons need to die out.

“I’m OK with being asked about him. I’ve always been OK. I’ve always looked up to my dad. My dad is a superhero to me. I’ve said that in a lot of interviews. But this is my journey now. It’s my goal to be an NHL player. It’s something he was and it’s something that I want to be.” – Ronning said in an interview.

He’s certainly skilled, but Ronning’s mindset and heart are the two strongest facets of his game — so much of this game is mental and revolves around confidence. It’s an NHL-level mental approach and the New York Rangers recognized that under a week ago, when they signed Ronning to an entry-level contract.

Last season, Ronning had a brief 12-game stint with the Rangers’s AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he marked up two goals and three assists. Management saw that he could use another year of development down in the WHL, but they also saw his potential, obviously, inking him to that three-year ELC.

Rodrigo Albos?

Selected just 17 spots ahead of Ronning in that 2016 draft was the aforementioned Rodrigo Albos, who is a player that is largely unknown to Canucks fans. This is probably due to the fact that he bounces around a lot and doesn’t really contribute all that much — in four seasons of hockey, Albos has played in three professional leagues (KHL, SHL, Swe-1) and two junior leagues (WHL, QMJHL).

His point totals haven’t been anything special, most notably (over two seasons), Albos chalked up 20 goals and 50 points in 64 games for the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL. What the Latvian does have going for him, though, is a sturdy 6-foot-3 and 192-pound frame and also, a lot of support.