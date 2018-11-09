Canucks Send Boeser Back to Vancouver to Have Groin Injury Examined

BOSTON — The Canucks have sent forward Brock Boeser back to Vancouver to have a groin injury examined a specialist.

The 21-year-old Boeser joined the Canucks for their six-game road trip but didn’t play in Vancouver’s 3-2 series-opening shootout loss at Detroit on Tuesday.

Boeser originally injured his groin in a 4-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 18.

He hasn’t played since he had goals and two assists in Vancouver’s 7-6 overtime victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 2.

“He’s gotten better; he’s just not quite over the hump,” Canucks coach Travis Green said before the Canucks faced the Bruins on Thursday in Boston. “We want to make sure before he goes back in.”

Green did not rule out Boeser returning to the team later in the road trip.

Boeser had 29 goals and 26 assists in 62 games in a breakout rookie 2017-18 campaign before suffering a season-ending back injury.

He has four goals and seven assists in 13 games this season.

The Canadian Press