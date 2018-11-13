Tom Wilson’s 20-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues’ forward Oskar Lundqvist has been reduced from 20 games to 14 games by a neutral arbitrator, Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday. Wilson was suspended in the final game of the preseason and lost an appeal to reduce the suspension earlier this season when commissioner Gary Bettman ruled that the punishment was suitable for his actions.

Tom Wilson’s suspension reduced to 14 games by arbitrator. No time machine to play, but does get salary back — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 13, 2018

Wilson is a repeat offender and has been suspended four times in the last 105 preseason, regular season and postseason contests. As a result, the NHL ruled that Wilson simply hadn’t learned from his past transgressions and needed to fully understand the consequences of his actions.

As Frank Seravalli reported, Bettman said the following in a statement regarding the upholding of Wilson’s suspension:

“Mr. Wilson’s recent play has threatened the safety and well-being of opposing players on too many occasions, despite prior discipline … and despite considerable efforts of [DoPS] to counsel Mr. Wilson on how to play within the rules.”

As Friedman mentioned, Wilson obviously can’t get the games he’s missed back but he will still get some salary back. The initial suspension cost him $1.260,162.60 for 20 games. Pro-rating that should mean that Wilson’s new forfeited money would be $882,113.82, saving him $378,048.78.

