Carolina Scores 2 Late Goals, Rallies past Avalanche 3-1

DENVER — Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored goals 1:17 apart and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Sebastian Aho also scored, and James Reimer had 27 saves as Carolina extended its points streak to seven games and finished its road trip 4-0-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes remaining.

MacKinnon broke a scoreless tie with his 22nd goal at 4:05 of the third period, and it looked as if it would hold up. Svechnikov tied it with his 15th at 17:04 on a scramble in front of the net.

Slavin put the Hurricanes ahead with a wrist shot from the right circle at 18:21, his fourth goal of the season. Aho added an empty-net goal at 19:54.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Each team had quality scoring chances through the first two periods, but couldn’t cash in. The Avalanche came up empty on five power-play chances, including 21 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the second period. Carolina was 0-for-2 on the man advantage through the first 40 minutes.

Colorado got its sixth power-play opportunity when Hurricanes centre Brian Gibbons drew a high-sticking minor 2:44 into the third. The Hurricanes finally cashed when MacKinnon beat Reimer with a shot from the top of the slot. It was MacKinnon’s fourth goal in six games.

Gabriel Landeskog, who had an assist on MacKinnon’s goal, had a great chance later in the period but Reimer made the save.

Colorado lost in regulation for just the second time in three weeks.

NOTES: Colorado D Cale Makar (upper-body injury) missed his sixth straight game but could return Saturday against the Blackhawks. … Aho has 18 goals since Nov. 1, which is the most in the NHL in that span. … Avalanche D Erik Johnson returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Hosts Florida Saturday night.

Colorado: Hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press