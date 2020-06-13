Charlie Desroches – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Charlie Desroches

2019-20 Team: Saint John Sea Dogs

Date of Birth: Apr. 24, 2002

Place of Birth: Days Corner, Prince Edward Island

Ht: 5’10″ Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RD

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Charlie Desroches may have been an under-the-radar prospect entering this season but he is no longer. He is in the limelight and many people are excited about his future. Playing for the Saint John Sea Dogs this past season, he scored five goals and added 28 assists for 33 points in 64 games played.

Related: THW’s 2020 Draft Guide

Desroches is a defenseman who does all the little things right. He is responsible with the puck on his stick and does not make bad plays under pressure. He makes a good outlet pass to his forwards and likes to follow the play up the ice. He knows when to pinch and when to start skating back.

Desroches also has a solid offensive game. Although his numbers are not eye-popping, he can still put up points from the backend. He has a good shot and knows how to get it on net. He is capable of running a power-play unit and is good at setting his teammates up. He is not afraid to throw hits and is tough in the corners, even if he is not the biggest player.

Charlie Desroches of the Saint John Sea Dogs (Mike Sullivan)

Like most of the other players in the draft, Desroches will need time to develop his all-around game and put on some weight. He has potential and he has a game that will translate well to the pro ranks. Whatever team drafts him will be getting a solid defensive prospect for the future.

Other THW Profiles

Charlie Desroches – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Although Desroches was ranked 179th amongst North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, I predict he will go much higher than what they give him credit for. Desroches has been ranked as to go as high as the third round. I personally think he will go somewhere in the fourth round. It all depends on how high teams have him on their rankings.

Quotables

“Already displays strong fundamental game which includes a getting pucks deep taking hits to make passes, and a strong understanding of the attack zone. Has a good pivot to get attackers into close to the boards. Is a sound passer who understands the nuances of distribution in the offensive zone. Will take a hit to make the outlet.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

“Desroches is starting to see his name climb the draft rankings due to his steady overall play and ability to transition the puck out of his own zone. Look for Desroches to finish the season with very competitive numbers and scouts taking notice of his strong well-rounded game.” – Nicholas Kawka/DobberProspects

Strengths

Offensive game

Smart decision-making

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add on more weight

NHL Potential

It is tough to predict how Desroches will develop over the next few years. He has great skill and makes heads-up plays with ease but some people would like to see him improve his skating and add on more weight. If all goes well, I can see him becoming a third or fourth defenseman in the NHL. He has similar qualities to someone like Chris Tanev. Although Desroches’ defensive game is not at the level of Tanev, they both move the puck really well and are not afraid to take a hit to make a play. They make smart plays under pressure and they can both contribute on offence when called upon.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2015-16, while playing for Team PEI U14 (ACC), Desroches and his teammates were named Prince Edward Island Bantam AAA Champions.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos