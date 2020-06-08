Christoffer Sedoff – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Christoffer Sedoff

2019-20 Team: Red Deer Rebels

Date of Birth: Feb. 20, 2002

Place of Birth: Helsinki, Finland

Ht: 6’1″ Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LD

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

When it comes to naming flashy defensemen, Christoffer Sedoff does not land in that category. Instead, the 6-foot-1 defender does the exact opposite. He does all the little things right that sometimes go unnoticed by fans but is crucial to a team’s success.

Playing for the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL this past season, Sedoff scored five goals and added 14 assists for 19 points in 61 games played. Although he did not put up flashy offensive numbers, he still put up a respectable amount of points in his first North American season.

Sedoff plays a very physical and mature game. He uses his strength in the corners and more often than not comes out with the puck. He does not panic when opposing forwards are in on the forecheck and is more than capable at making a heads-up play under duress. He makes sure his net is clear of any danger and is good at reading passing lanes.

Christoffer Sedoff of the Red Deer Rebels (Rob Wallator/Red Deer Rebels)

While he will need a few seasons to hone his craft, Sedoff plays the game the right way. He is responsible in his own end and can contribute on offence every once in a while. Although he should not expect to hear his name called early on in the draft, Sedoff can be sure that some team will take a chance on him. By doing so, that team will be getting a solid defensive prospect.

Christoffer Sedoff – NHL Draft Projection

I figure Sedoff to go right around where NHL Central Scouting has him ranked. I figure he will be taken somewhere in the fifth or sixth round. He isn’t projected be a star but could provide decent value down the road for the team that decides to draft him.

Quotables

“A good passer with deceptive cross ice passes, nice look-off passes and crisp outlets. Very decisive when on the attack. His defensive commitment and his over-all awareness in his end needs work. Is willing to use his body around his net and in his end, but loses his surroundings and where he should be positioning himself. Long term project.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

“A skilled passer with vision, he consistently delivered passes that were easy to receive. He also managed well in the defensive zone by using an active stick to maintain good gap control. He played a solid physical game along the boards.” – Marco Bombino/FinnProspects

Strengths

Physicality

Good stick

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

NHL Potential

Sedoff will be a long-term project for the team that drafts him. He still needs to improve his skating and all-around game. If his development goes well, I can see him becoming a bottom-pairing defender in the NHL. A comparable for me would be someone like Stephen Johns. Although Johns has a bigger frame, they both play a physical game and have good gap control. They help clear the front of their nets of any danger and can chip in on offence when needed.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 4 /10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

in 2016-17, while playing for HIFK U16, Sedoff was named Jr. C SM-sarja Rookie of the Year (Timo Jutila Award), and Best Defenseman (Ilpo Koskela Award). His team was crowned champions and he was named to the Jr. C SM-sarja All-Star Team. In 2017-18, while playing for HIFK U18, Sedoff and his team were crowned Jr. B SM-sarja champions. He was also named to the Jr. B SM-sarja Second All-Star Team. In 2018-19, while playing for Finland, Sedoff and his teammates won a European Youth Olympic Winter Festival Bronze Medal and a Silver Medal at the U17 World Hockey Championships.

