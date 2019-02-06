At a time when the Columbus Blue Jackets desperately needed a spark, one of their most scrutinized players came through in a big way. Then his teammates followed suit.

Sergei Bobrovsky, the subject of a lot of media attention, stopped 27 of 30 shots, including a game-defining save on Tyson Barrie late in the second period to help the Blue Jackets to an important 6-3 win Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. He made several other key saves to allow the Blue Jackets the opportunity to come back in this game. But it’s the save on Barrie that will be remembered for some time.

The Save

With the score 3-2 Avalanche with under a minute left in the second period, Barrie received a pass at center point and had nothing but open space in front of him. Given the recent performances of Bobrovsky, it seemed like a sure goal with no defenders around.

But it was Bobrovsky who rose up to the task and made the save. Instead of being down two going into intermission, the Blue Jackets had life. Then they made it count in the most amazing way.

The rebound went to Artemi Panarin. He found Cam Atkinson on a stretch pass. Atkinson made no mistake going to his patented shootout move to beat Philipp Grubauer. The goal tied the game at three and gave the Blue Jackets a huge jolt of momentum.

First was the save. Then there was the score. But then there was a scare.

Surviving a Scare

The Blue Jackets took the lead in the third period on a great play by Boone Jenner. He took a puck and fed Josh Anderson in front of the Avalanche net. His shot managed to squeak through the five-hole of Grubauer. It was time for a celebration on the Blue Jackets’ bench.

That was until Avalanche coach Jared Bednar decided to challenge the play for offside.

The replay looked scary from a Blue Jackets perspective. Nick Foligno flipped the puck into the Avalanche zone. While this was happening, Anderson appeared to reach back with his skate to tag up. He was in the zone as the puck went fluttering in. The question was did Anderson tag up in time?

I and many thought this was getting overturned. Then the scare turned into shock when it was announced that the play was onside. All of Pepsi Center including the players were furious at the call. They showed the replay several times on the big board and it still looked offside. Yet the Blue Jackets managed to survive the scare and took the lead.

According to the NHL’s Situation Room, Anderson tagged up before Foligno entered the zone.

Not only was this a game-changing moment, the Blue Jackets got a power play for a failed offside challenge by the Avalanche. And not only did the Blue Jackets convert, but the one player who by far needed a goal converted.

Alexander Wennberg buried a shot from the right circle to put the Blue Jackets up two and the game out of reach. Everyone felt good for Wennberg who had just one goal on the season going into Tuesday night. After the game, he earned the Kepi. Listen to the reaction when this was announced.

AND THE ROOM GOES WILD FOR THE KEPI! pic.twitter.com/108IuG2lA5 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 6, 2019

When asked postgame how good it felt to score, Wennberg told me “It feels really good.” The quote itself doesn’t give justice to how he said it. It came across as though someone got the monkey off his back.

The Blue Jackets accomplished their goal for the night. They needed a win. They got a win. Now they can try to build a streak starting Thursday night in Glendale against the Arizona Coyotes.

For these Blue Jackets, it’s one game at a time, one win a time, no matter how it comes.

Mark’s Observations of the Game