What a weird week it has been for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

They opened their week by handing the Washington Capitals just their fifth regulation loss of the season. Things were looking up, right? But then in Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets turned in just a dreadful performance in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They had just 17 shots against a depleted lineup. It was a game coach John Tortorella said was one of the most embarrassing performances he’s been a part of since becoming their head coach.

Then on Saturday, old pal Anthony Duclair burned the Blue Jackets for a hat trick including the game-winning goal in overtime. The Senators won the game 4-3.

Anthony Duclair burned the Blue Jackets on Saturday with a hat trick. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Why was this a weird week? That’s because on most weeks when you take four out of a possible six points, you feel pretty good about yourself. That is not the case in this scenario however.

The Blue Jackets got at least one point in every game this past week. But it was the way it went down which makes it feel awful from their perspective. They handily beat the best team in the NHL on their home ice 5-2. Then they come back with that performance against the Penguins and then can’t beat a team in Ottawa which they should beat most nights?

That’s been the story of the early season for these Blue Jackets. Inconsistency is the only consistency. One night they play a great game and can beat anyone. On another night they get handed their lunch by a team at the bottom of the standings.

Once the dust settled Saturday, the Blue Jackets find themselves with just 12 wins in 32 games this season. With six overtime losses on their record, they have 30 points which puts them 26th in the league standings. Three teams are either tied or within a point of the Blue Jackets: Senators, Blackhawks and Kings. It could get worse in a hurry.

The Coming Week

Now let’s fast forward to this upcoming week, the last full week before Christmas. This week will define the season to date for these Blue Jackets. Why? That’s because they have winnable games. But they may have to do it without the services of some key players.

The Blue Jackets have a four-game week starting Monday night against the Capitals. Then they play the three worst teams in the NHL in Detroit, Los Angeles and New Jersey, the last two of which are at Nationwide Arena.

You normally do not throw must win at three games in December, but in my mind this is an exception. If the Blue Jackets hope to even think about trying to make something out of this season, they must win those three games against teams below them in the standings, simple as that. While that sounds good and easy, it won’t be. Who knows which team will show up on those nights?

Coming into Sunday, the Blue Jackets trail the second wildcard spot in the East by nine points. That’s a huge mountain to climb as we start to wind December down. They have to start winning consistently or else we start thinking about the future sooner.

If they can’t take care of their business against the Red Wings, Kings and Devils, three teams clearly thinking about the future now, then the Blue Jackets better join them in the futures conversation.

The Blue Jackets need these three wins just to keep pace. They should be favored and expected to win these three games. If they can’t do that, then it becomes clear that the playoffs are out of reach. At that point, it’s time to shift their focus for the rest of the season. There’s no better opportunity to win this season than right now when the schedule is favorable. Can they take advantage of this?

Nick Foligno and the Blue Jackets have winnable games this week. That’s why they will define the season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Random Notes/Observations