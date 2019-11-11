By The Canadian Press November 11th, 2019

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.

Chayka has built the Coyotes into playoff contenders since becoming the youngest general manager in North American major sports history at 26 in 2017.

Arizona came up four points short of the post-season in 2018-19 and is off to a 9-6-2 start this year.

Victor Soderstrom, 11th overall pick, general manager John Chayka and Carter Berger, 98th overall pick of the Arizona Coyotes, 2019 NHL Draft. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Chayka has overhauled the Coyotes’ roster, adding players like Phil Kessel, Nick Schmaltz, Antti Raanta and Michael Grabner through trades and free agency.

Arizona also drafted Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton under Chayka.

