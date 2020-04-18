Cross Hanas – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cross Hanas

2019-20 Team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 5, 2002

Place of Birth: Highland Village, TX, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 165 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 58th (among NA skaters)

Draft Site: 84th

Draft Analyst: 102nd

Josh Bell’s February Rankings: 98th

Larry Fisher’s Top 300 for March: 143rd

Andrew Forbes’ Top 217 for March: 99th

Hanas is one of the most intriguing prospects coming out of the Western Hockey League this year. He has a good frame to build on and brings both skill and grit to the ice. However, his consistency has been his biggest issue to this date. There are nights where he plays at a high level only to go completely unnoticed in his next outing.

He has plenty of skill as he has shown it off with multiple lacrosse-style goals in Portland. He struggles to produce on a consistent basis and has some selfish tendencies on the ice. Hanas has displayed some nice play-making abilities with his passing and vision, but there are times when he puts the blinders on and tries to do it all himself.

Hanas has great offensive instincts with excellent puck-handling skills. The release on his shot is at a professional level and is a deadly weapon. He is a good skater, but could some work on both his acceleration and overall top speed. The foundation is there to be a top-six scoring forward if he can overcome some of his shortcomings.

His rookie season in Portland produced just eight goals and 22 points in 67 games. He got his 2019-20 season off to great start with a pair of goals on opening night. He scored a career-high 22 goals and 49 points in 60 games, but there were still far too many nights where he didn’t show up.

Cross Hanas – NHL Draft Projection

Hanas has likely fallen downwards on a lot of draft boards due to his inconsistency during his draft year. He will likely be taken in late the fourth or early in the fifth round. However, his upside is good enough that a general manager may decide to take a flyer on him as early as the third round. He could prove out to be a late-round steal for somebody.

Quotables

“Hanas has a high ceiling and he is in the perfect place for his development in Portland, with Mike Johnston capable of helping him reach that potential. Johnston will let Hanas play to his strengths and appreciate his creativity, so he could explode next season, but he is a boom or bust prospect and will be a high-risk, high-reward pick.” Larry Fisher, The Hockey Writers

Hanas has plenty of offensive upside heading into the draft. (Portland Winterhawks)

“Hanas’s best tool is his IQ. He sees the ice very well, and his hands are super decisive. When controlling the puck, he’s always using a quick forehand-backhand to keep defensemen on their feet. It adds a solid element of deception to his game because while defensemen think he’s still surveying his options, he makes his pass. When players stop stick handling, it’s a clear pass indicator. Hanas is already able to play this little chess game, which bodes well for him at the next level.” Alexander Taxman, Future Scope Hockey

Strengths

Release

Creativity

Hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Consistency

Speed

NHL Potential

Many feel that Hanas will be an all or nothing type of prospect. The offensive talent is there, but he will need to improve at playing a team game as well as his work when he doesn’t have the puck. If he can bring consistency and more speed to his overall game, he has the shot and scoring ability to excel at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5 | Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10 | Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Hanas was a member of Team USA for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He scored a goal and added a pair of assists in four tournament games. His exciting goal scored against the Victoria Royals was named the WHL’s Goal of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

