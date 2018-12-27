Czech Republic Beats Switzerland in Overtime

December 26th, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

VANCOUVER — David Kvasnicka scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2019 world junior hockey championship.

Czech Republic Overtime WJC

Czech Republic players celebrate their overtime win during World Junior Hockey Championship action in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Martin Kaut scored at 9:02 of the second for the Czech Republic (1-0-0) to make it a 1-1 game through 40 minutes at Rogers Arena.

Nando Eggenberger gave Switzerland a short-lived 1-0 lead with a power-play goal just 1:17 before Kaut responded for the Czechs.

Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the win while Luca Hollenstein stopped 25-of-27 shots in defeat.

The Czechs don’t play another Group A game until Friday when they face Russia. The Swiss are back on the ice against the host Canadians on Thursday.

 

The Canadian Press

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers