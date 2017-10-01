The Stars will be celebrating 25 years in Dallas this season. It was 1993 when the Minnesota North Stars realigned further south to become the Dallas Stars. Since that time Dallas has won a Stanley Cup (1999) and was runner-up the following year. It has also been the home of the most prolific United States born scorer in NHL history, Mike Modano, who was the face of the franchise for 20 years.

While the Stars and their fans reflect on a quarter century of NHL hockey history, there will also be new history created in 2017-18. Today we look at some of the anticipated milestones of the upcoming season.

The Barn, Mr. Fix-It and Hitchcock

The Stars second home game this season will mark their 600th regular season game at the American Airlines Center. Before making the AAC their home barn, the Stars played 311 games at Reunion Arena

On November 24th the Stars will honor the most underrated player in team history when they retire Jere Lehtinen’s No. 26 to the rafters. Lehtinen played his entire career for Dallas including many games as one of Modano’s wingmen. He played 875 games and produced 243 goals and 271 assists. Lehtinen’s versatility and consistency earned him the nickname Mr. Fix-it.

“ Jere Lehtinen days to @DallasStars puck drop#Stars 1995-10 November 24th, Jere's #26 will become the 5th number retired by the franchise pic.twitter.com/p1pUHtb6Yt — Travis Currie (@travcurrie) September 11, 2017 ”

Coach Ken Hitchcock’s first win this season will tie him with Al Arbour for third on the All-Time NHL career wins list with 782. Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is second with 851 wins, while the legendary Scotty Bowman sits at the top of the list with 1,244 wins.

Stars Forwards Milestones

Stars captain Jamie Benn is 15 games away from his 600th NHL game. For the first time since 2014, Benn didn’t have significant offseason surgery. Assuming a healthy and productive season, he also stands to climb many of the Stars career scoring categories. His 218 goals, 299 assists, and 517 points rank 10th, 9th, and 9th respectively in franchise history. Benn will likely pass Dave Gagner for 6th in goals (247) and should quickly move ahead of Dino Ciccarelli for 6th (319) in assists and Bobby Smith for 5th in points (554). He is also 50 penalty minutes short of 500.