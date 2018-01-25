This weekend John Klingberg will team with Tyler Seguin to represent the Dallas Stars at the 2018 NHL All-Star game in Tampa, Florida. Seguin will be playing in his fifth All-Star game while Klingberg will be making his first appearance. Both players are still just 25 years old, so look for this to become an annual tradition.

Klingberg also received a special honor Tuesday night when the Stars gave out 10,000 John Klingberg bobbleheads before their 6-1 route of the Florida Panthers at the American Airlines Center. More importantly, he’s becoming a relevant name in the 2017-18 Norris Trophy discussion.

Admittedly I jumped the gun comparing Klingberg to his countryman, Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators, back in November 2015. Klingberg burst on the scene midway through the 2013-14 season after being recalled from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. I may have been a little premature in my assessment, but so far this season he’s done everything but drive the Zamboni.

Klingberg’s Dynamic Offensive Results

The success in his debut season of 2013-14 seemed to coincide perfectly with the success of the Stars, who went on to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007-08. One thing that was true then that is still true today is that as Klingberg goes, so go the Stars. In fact, during his young NHL career, the Stars are 36-8 when Klingberg scores two or more points in a game. When the bottom fell out last season, the Stars’ record was 4-5 in games that Klingberg had two or more points.

Klingberg is running away with the NHL scoring lead for defensemen with 48 points (six goals and 42 assists) in 49 games. The next closest defenseman is Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks with 39 points (seven goals and 32 assists) in 47 games.