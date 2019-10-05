DALLAS — Stars defenceman Roman Polak has a small fracture in his sternum and will be re-evaluated next week.

Dallas didn’t offer a timetable in the update on Polak on Friday. In the second period of Thursday’s season-opening loss to Boston at home, Polak went into the boards when he tried to check Chris Wagner about midway through the second period.

After hitting the boards with his left shoulder and head, the 33-year-old Polak was face-down on the ice for several minutes before being rolled off on a stretcher. He was evaluated at a hospital.

Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak is carted off the ice after being injured. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Polak’s injury was the third of the game for the Stars. Forward Blake Comeau will be out several weeks with a lower-body injury after falling awkwardly when he was hit in the face by a puck. Forward Jason Dickinson will be out at least a week with an upper-body injury.

