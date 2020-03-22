Daniel Torgersson – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Daniel Torgersson
2019-20 Team: Frolunda HC J20/ SuperElit
Date of Birth: Jan. 26, 2002
Place of Birth: Hono, Sweden
Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 205 lbs
Shoots: Left
Position: Left/Right Wing
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting: 12th (Among European Skaters)
- Andrew Forbes’ March Rankings: 131st
- Josh Bell’s February Rankings: 92nd
- DobberProspects- 2020 NHL Draft Ranking: European prospects: 32nd
- Larry Fisher’s Top 300 for March: 72nd
In many ways, Swedish forward Daniel Torgersson has everything that the NHL is looking for in a prospect. At 18 years old, he already has an NHL-caliber frame, clocking in at 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. Not only that, but he skates well, has a great shot and often makes the right decision on the ice.
Throughout his young playing career, Torgersson has found success, playing at all levels of Frolunda HC in his home country. In 2019-20, he spent time playing for the J20 SuperElite club, posting 26 goals and 44 points. He even made a few starts in the SHL, playing 6 games at the highest level of Swedish hockey.
While there are some questions about whether or not he will be able to develop his game, Torgersson has been doing his part to prove that he is a true NHL prospect, and he shouldn’t be taken lightly at the draft.
NHL Draft Projection
If Torgersson was a center, he could easily be a second-round selection given his size and smarts. As a winger, though, he may be undervalued heading into the 2020 NHL Draft.
Right now, experts are all over the board on where he might be selected. Some see him as a mid-third rounder, while others believe he could fall as far as the early fifth.
When it comes down to it, NHL general managers tend to value size at the draft, so it’s going to be hard to ignore Torgersson’s already impressive frame. With this in mind, expect a franchise like the Boston Bruins or Philadelphia Flyers to take a swing on him in the late third round. If he makes it out of the third round, it’s hard to imagine him staying on the board much into round four.
Quotables
He (Torgersson) is a very dangerous net-front player because of his smarts, big body, and good balance. He may not be the most creative offensive player but he brings a lot of qualities that every team wishes they had.Jokke Nevalainen – DobberProspects
Highly mobile, he skates much better than you would expect for someone with his size…. Has some explosion to his stride and can blow past defenders with the puck on his stick.T McGee – SB Nation: Die By The Blade
Torgersson is a big goal-scoring winger… His usage in the SHL is very limited but it’s impressive to get games on that stacked Frölunda team…Jokke Nevalainen – DobberProspects
Strengths
- Big, NHL caliber frame
- Smart and quick on his feet
- Great scoring touch
Under Construction (Improvements to Make)
- Not utilizing his size to its full advantage
- Hands are questionable
- Lacking offensive creativity
Other 2020 NHL Draft Profiles
NHL Potential
In the right system, Torgersson has all of the intangibles necessary to develop into a starting NHL forward. His shot, skating, and smarts are all on track to becoming NHL caliber, and he already has the needed size to make the jump in a few years.
Where things could go wrong is if he is rushed into the league. He still needs time to fully develop his game, so a few seasons in the AHL may be necessary before he learns how to use his body properly.
Risk-Reward Analysis
Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5
If he is drafted in the third round, Torgersson could be seen as a risk, as he has yet to fully master his size. However, if he is still on the board in either the fourth or even the fifth round, he could be one of the best value-selections at the 2020 Draft.