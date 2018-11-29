Goaltender Waiver Party – Darling and Pickard

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Scott Darling on waivers, while the Arizona Coyotes claimed fellow goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Darling went on waivers Thursday with two years left on his contract beyond this season at a salary-cap hit of $4.15 million. Darling became Carolina’s third goaltender behind Petr Mrazek and Curtis McIlhenney, who the Hurricanes claimed from the Maple Leafs before the season began.

Arizona picked up Pickard in the aftermath of starter Antti Raanta leaving a recent game with a lower-body injury. Philadelphia put Pickard on waivers after firing general manager Ron Hextall, who claimed him from Toronto as a stopgap before the start of the season.

Pittsburgh re-claimed forward Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from New Jersey.

In other moves, the Hurricanes waived forward Valentin Zykov, the Blues waived forward Nikita Soshnikov and the Ducks waived forward Ben Street.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press