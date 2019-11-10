David Perron Scores in Overtime, Blues Beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY — David Perron had two points including the overtime winner as the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night with 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

After TJ Brodie was sent off in the extra period for a hold on Jaden Schwartz, the Blues took advantage with Perron’s eighth goal of the season.

Ryan O’Reilly also had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (12-3-3), which completes a perfect four-game road trip and improves its road winning streak to five games. Ivan Barbashev also scored.

O’Reilly has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and Perron has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during the winning streak that has the Blues second overall, two points back of the Washington Capitals.

Matthew Tkachuk with his 10th goal and Travis Hamonic scored for Calgary (10-7-3), both goals coming in the last half of the third period.

Jordan Binnington had 27 stops for the win. He improved to 9-2-3.

Rittich, who made 25 saves, suffered the loss to fall to 9-4-3.

The Flames trailed 2-0 at the halfway point of the third, but they climbed to within one at 10:59 when Tkachuk rattled home a centring pass from Andrew Mangiapane.

With the teams playing four skaters aside due to coincidental minor penalties, Hamonic tied it at 16:04, shovelling a backhander past Binnington.

The Blues made it 2-0 at 13:06 of the second on O’Reilly’s fifth goal and team-leading 18th point came on the power play. Perron fed a pass to O’Reilly open in the slot and he one-timed a shot inside the far goal post.

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

The goal came with Mark Giordano off for high-sticking, a penalty that came less than a minute after Calgary had killed off a delay of game penalty to Mark Jankowski.

The Blues, who entered the day with the league’s third-best power play, finished 2-for-4 on the power play, During the winning streak, they’re 8-for-23.

Earlier in the second, Calgary had squandered a chance to tie it, Michael Stone blasting a shot over the net from 30 feet out after he was set up in the slot on an odd-man rush by Mikael Backlund.

The lone goal of the first period came from Barbashev who wrapped the puck into the open side just 3:17 into the game.

Notes: With Alex Steen (sprained ankle) sidelined after getting injured Wednesday in Edmonton, Jacob De La Rose made his Blues debut. Acquired via a trade with Detroit, he took Steen’s spot on a line with Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais… Calgary’s Mark Jankowski is not only pointless through 17 games. He has yet to be on the ice for a Flames goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press