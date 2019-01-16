DETROIT — Gustav Nyquist broke a tie with 4:16 left and Darren Helm scored a little later, lifting the Detroit Red Wings over the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their franchise-record losing streak to 12 games.

Nyquist lifted his stick at the left side of the net and tipped in Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the slot. Helm’s goal with 2:33 remaining gave the Red Wings a two-goal cushion, and Anaheim players dropped their heads on the bench with another defeat imminent.

John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who haven’t won since Dec. 17. Prior to the skid, they had won nine of 10.

Anaheim got off to a strong start but couldn’t sustain it, even against one of the NHL’s worst teams. Detroit won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Rickard Rakell deflected a shot past Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard midway through the second period on a power play. Howard finished with 23 saves.

Detroit tied it 5:25 into the third when Anthony Mantha scored from the right circle, shooting the puck after it bounced off a cross-ice pass from Andreas Athanasiou.

Ducks centre Devin Shore, who had a game-high four hits, made his Anaheim debut after being acquired from the Dallas Stars for winger Andrew Cogliano.

NOTES: Detroit scratched D Filip Hronek to make room for DeKeyser, who had been out since Dec. 4 with an upper-body injury. Hronek had a goal and four assists in his previous five games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Minnesota on Thursday, the third stop on a five-game road trip.

Red Wings: Play at Calgary on Friday night, starting an 11-game stretch with eight on the road.

