By The Canadian Press December 3rd, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have fired head coach John Hynes.

The team announced the change less than three hours before the Devils’s game Tuesday against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

The team said Alain Nasreddine will take over as interim head coach and pro scout Peter Horachek, a former interim head coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, will join the coaching staff as an assistant.

New Jersey is currently last in the Metropolitan Division with a 9-13-4 record.

John Hynes (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Hynes complied a 150-159-45 record over four-plus seasons with the Devils.

He led the team to the playoffs in 2018, ending a five-year post-season drought.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press