Dominik Bokk – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dominik Bokk

2017-18 Team: Växjö Lakers HC / SHL (#15)

Date of Birth: February 3, 2000

Place of Birth: Schweinfurt, GER

Ht: 6’1” Wt: 179 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

If you’re a hopeful prospect waiting for your chance to prove yourself at the next level, drawing comparisons to Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl is a great position for you to be in. That’s where German-born winger Dominik Bokk finds himself these days.

Bokk is one of the most interesting prospects in this entire draft because of everything he brings to the table. He could be the best prospect to come from Germany since Draisaitl. Although Bokk is a winger while Draisaitl can play both center & wing, the offensive comparisons are easy to see.

RELATED: THW’s 2018 Draft Guide

Want to see an elite skill set on display? Watch the tape on Bokk. In viewing the tape of a couple of his games in Sweden this season, he was perhaps one of my favorite prospects to watch in 2017-18. It just felt like something dynamic was about to happen. You usually find him racing down the right side with the puck. But the way he can handle the puck and make quick decisions at a high rate of speed is just magical to watch. Then if you play pass, he has an NHL shot that goalies must respect.

“I’m a skilled forward, I like to shoot and like to pass”-Dominik Bokk pic.twitter.com/qiZRRIsgsB — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) June 2, 2018

So what else do we have in Bokk? We have someone who isn’t afraid to make something big happen with the puck on his stick. He has some of the quickest and best hands in this draft. He’s smart and can make the right read when a play is developing. In terms of pure offensive ability, few if any have more upside than Bokk.

Questions with Bokk start with his size. He is 6-foot-1 but does need to add muscle to play against the bigger, stronger players of the NHL. He told us at the Combine that he intends to play in Sweden next season. That should help get him ready to play against stiffer competition. Although he’s a decent defender, he got pushed off pucks a lot and wasn’t very effective in board battles. Strength will do him wonders here. The other thing is on occasion, I think he’s too aggressive offensively. I love that he continuously tries to make plays, but he needs to be a bit more selective in when to pinch. One mistake in the NHL ends up in the back of your net.

Still, even with all that said, Bokk is one of the most intriguing offensive prospects available in this draft. He won’t fall too far before someone realizes how big his upside is.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Dominik Bokk – NHL Draft Projection

Bokk is an interesting case. Some outlets have him as a first rounder while others have him somewhere in round two. It depends on your thoughts of his offensive upside. Factoring in his skill and questions about his strength, he falls inside my first round at 26th overall. The skill is evident every time you see him with the puck on his stick.

Quotables

“He is one of the most skilled players in the draft. His puck handling is elite for a player his size and, when I’ve talked to management from his German national teams, they specifically point to his skill as his best attribute.” -Corey Pronman/The Athletic (From: “Why Dominik Bokk, the next Deutschland Dangler, is Worth a High Pick in 2018 NHL Draft, January 31, 2018)

“Powerful skater with a deadly shot who is the top German-born draft prospect since Leon Draisaitl went in the Top-10 in 2013. A recent import pick of the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders, Bokk is a goal-scoring winger with soft hands and an excellent release. He assumed top-line duties for Kolner, and also for Germany at several international events, including last April’s Division 1B U18 World Championship where he led the tournament in goals. Bokk is a pure goal scorer who can deke or dangle his way into prime shooting areas, and he has the size, puck control and balance to ward off harassment. His plays hard in all three zones and will drop down below his own goal line to lend support, but is smart enough to sniff a possession change and dart into open ice for a counterattack.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Elite puck handler

NHL speed and shot

Effective in all zones

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Needs to get stronger

Can sometimes be too aggressive

NHL Potential

Bokk has the potential to become a top-line winger at the next level. His new situation and his development will go a long way in determining if he reaches his full potential. Even if he doesn’t, he still projects very well to the next level given his skill set. Not many can shoot or pass the puck better than Bokk in this entire class.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 9/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Bokk won a pair of medals this past season, including a silver at the J20 SM and a bronze at the U20 WJC D1A.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos