Donovan Sebrango – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Donovan Sebrango

2019-20 Team: Kitchener Rangers (#37)

Date of Birth: January 12, 2002

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 184 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Kitchener Rangers entered the 2019-20 season as one of the top teams to watch the OHL Western Conference. Players like Greg Meireles, Jonathan Yantsis, Riley Damiani and goaltender Jacob Ingham made the Rangers on paper look like a top-four team. Also the emergence of defenseman Donovan Sebrango gave the blue line a boost. But things didn’t go according to plan at the start.

Ingham was injured. The Rangers played way under their potential. This eventually cost Jay McKee his job. In came GM Mike McKenzie to try to save the season now from behind the bench. On Thanksgiving night in Erie, the Rangers pulled out a win and then started their ascent towards the top.

Sebrango’s emergence on defense was one of the reasons the Rangers turned things around. He stepped right in and gave stability to the blue line. He has the tools NHL teams will like. He’s responsible at both ends of the ice. He rarely makes the big mistake. He plays with an edge and will answer the bell when called upon.

Donovan Sebrango’s game saw a nice improvement in his game in 2019-20. (Photo credit: OHL)

Sebrango’s biggest weapon is his skating. He uses it to his advantage at the both ends of the ice. On defense, he can close the gap on just about anyone. On offense, he can lead the rush and start in transition. Then he uses his decision-making and passing ability to make the correct read.

The two areas of Sebrango’s game that could use work are his offensive game and his size/strength. While he can score, he isn’t known for scoring a lot. He is a more effective playmaker to date. He should get a chance to work on this with a bigger role on the Rangers in 2020-21. He also needs to get stronger but shouldn’t have much of an issue with that.

His dependability and skating landed Sebrango an opportunity on Team Canada at the Hlinka/Gretzky Tournament where his team won silver. He also got an invite to the CHL Top Prospect’s Game. Need an example of his fearlessness? He dropped the gloves at that game with Will Cuylle. He’ll do whatever it takes to stand up for his teammates and help his team win.

Donovan Sebrango – NHL Draft Projection

There is interest in Sebrango and I expect to hear his name called in the middle rounds. When considering who to take a chance on later in the draft, you want someone who has some NHL qualities in their game. Sebrango’s skating alone makes him intriguing. I would take a shot in round four or later.

Quotables

“Donovan has very few flaws to his game. He is a good skater and puck mover. He has the ability to create offence with his skating and hockey sense but also has a grit/toughness element to his game that he isn’t scared to show as well.” -Kitchener Rangers’ GM Mike McKenzie

“Possibly one of the most underrated prospects out of the OHL, Sebrango has always been a solid two-way defenceman, though this season he has shown clear improvement in his own end and down low. He plays with a controlled physicality that makes him a difficult opponent in the corners and in front of his net, and will go toe-to-toe with anyone. Confident with the puck, Sebrango is always looking to move the play up into the offensive zone and passes extremely well. His skating is one of the standout features of his game, quick in transition and with good gap control on opponents. Though at his best making smart, simple, and effective decisions, he sometimes can be guilty of trying to force a play- but this will improve with experience.” – Caitlin Berry

“Sebrango’s passing is top-notch. He will deliver crisp stretch passes and seam passes. Sebrango will often drive the puck up into the offensive zone. Almost every other shift, you will see Sebrango create a pinch. At times, shot selection can be a challenge for Sebrango and he will shoot the puck into traffic on occasion. In terms of his skating, he always keeps his feet moving, displays solid crossovers and his hockey stop is NHL caliber. Sebrango will likely need a few more seasons in the OHL, before he makes the jump to the AHL/NHL.” -Josh Tessler/Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Skating.

Precise passing.

Plays a fearless game.

Decision-making.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size and strength.

Utilizing his shot.

NHL Potential

Sebrango does enough things well that he has a chance to make the NHL but it will take him some time to get there. His upside is that of a 4-6 defenseman who can contribute on special teams.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Sebrango won a silver medal for Team Canada at the last Hlinka/Gretzky Tournament. He also played in the 2020 CHL Top Prospect’s Game.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos